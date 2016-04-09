Burst water pipe! What can I do?

Is there anything worse than a leaky or burst water pipe? Truly one of the more heinous things to occur within the home, a burst pipe is akin to the hot water system breaking, or the air-conditioner finally giving up the ghost. But what do you do when a pipe bursts? Depending on the severity of your leakage, as well as the contents of the pipe, you are going to want to act quickly. In order to avoid significant further damage to other areas of your home, the first thing you should do is ‘switch off and turn off’. This involves both the power as well as the water, and if you are concerned about what exactly is leaking, the gas should be switched off as well.

A burst pipe, leaky pipe, or damaged home is definitely not something you want to happen too often, but as most homeowners will attest, it is probably going to occur at some point. Make sure you are prepared by taking a peek at homify’s guide to dealing with a burst pipe below! From switching off risky items, assessing damage, to contacting your insurer, we are here to help. Read on to learn more, and get yourself prepared for every possibly domestic calamity.