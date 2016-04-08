Amazing Wallpapers for Your Home

Use of wallpaper as a popular item of décor was first observed in 17th century. High quality wallpapers, usually produced and hand painted in China, captured the imaginations of many. But they were expensive and only a handful of aristocratic homes could afford them. Though not in the same format, eastern homes were using paper and fabric as important elements of wall art for some time. Use of handmade paper as wall panels, window panes and doors was common. Historical Shoji screens are a testament to this fact. But utilising paper, alone or in conjunction with wall paints, for beautifying the walls was new.
As printing technology began to improve, more and more people could afford beautiful wallpapers to spice up the interiors of their home. By the 19th century it became a staple in many British and European homes. Works of artist, architect and designers like Joseph Dufour, William Morris and Charles Voysey helped to popularise wallpaper even more. Unlike many other items of classical interiors, the popularity of wallpaper shows no sign of abating. Here are some of the key reasons for its enduring appeal.
Wallpapers have unique aesthetic appeal and are suitable for any type of interior. Their charm cannot be matched by painted surfaces. They can be easily customised according to your tastes. You can even select your own colours and motifs. They can help to create impactful feature walls. See how Wzorywidze.pl used wall papers to jazz up this room! Premium quality wallpapers can last up to 15 years. They also help hide unsightly wall imperfections, giving your home a whole new lease of life in an instant.
If you're thinking of giving your rooms an evergreen feel, then this is one object that you cannot do without. Choose from a variety of colours and motifs to give your home a refined ambiance. For a genuinely classical makeover opt for premium quality painted or hand printed wallpapers. Machine printed wallpapers with classical designs offer more affordable solutions. Instead of the entire room, you can use wallpapers to deck out only a portion of the wall. Complement your selection of wallpaper with suitable furniture and upholstery. On request, printers can create wallpapers and soft furnishings with matching motifs.
If you're willing to create a themed interior, then consider opting for photographic wallpaper or photo walls. You can also use this method to personalise your space in style. Why not use one of the images taken by you and convert it to a photo wall? Choose a high resolution image devoid of any unwanted blur or other such imperfections. Use a reliable printer to have it converted into wallpaper. Remember to select paper that is UV resistant and does not fade with exposure to direct or indirect sunlight.
Vinyl wallpapers are one of the more recent inventions. It is water resistant so suitable for using in high moisture areas like the kitchen and bathroom. Besides, it is easier to clean! Vinyl wallpapers are also available in a variety of textures. There is a subtle difference between vinyl wallpapers and vinyl coated wallpapers. The earlier is more durable, but requires a little more elaborate preparation for installation than the latter.
Silk, cotton, linen and natural fibres like jute are commonly used in producing fabric wallpaper. For a soft velvety touch consider using fleece wallpapers. Due its unusual texture, fabric wallpaper helps to create an interesting contrast in a room. It provides great acoustic benefits too. If you're having difficulty in enjoying a peaceful night’s sleep because of increased noise pollution, consider having fabric wallpapers in your bedroom. Media rooms also suit upholstered walls for the same reason.
Between the mid-18th century and mid-19th century, architectural wallpapers enjoyed a mass following. Like trompe-l’oeil paintings, they create an illusion of an architectural feature that is actually not there. Wallpapers mimicking doors, woods, veranda etc are quite common. You can even choose wallpapers resembling stucco, wood or stone carving to create a striking effect in the interior of your house or apartment. Exposed brick walls are considered very fashionable nowadays. Think of having wallpaper with similar motifs which will save you the hassle of ripping off your walls. You can select wallpaper with traditional ceramic-like motifs in the interior of your home as well.
Like any other object of décor, wallpaper requires some amount of tending to maintain a pristine look. Most of these are simple and need only be undertaken infrequently. Here are some golden rules for maintaining wallpaper:
- Use a brush to whisk away loose dirt and grime
- Vacuum clean using a brush with very soft bristles especially if you are using textured wallpapers. Use the same method to remove cobwebs.
- Use wallpaper dough to lift stains and grime off your uncoated wallpaper.
- Test the surface before using water or any specialised chemical on it.
- Make use of lukewarm water, mild detergent and a damp sponge to wipe off any remaining dirt from the walls.
- Some natural fibres like reed, grass and cork do not like a water bath. Use wallpaper dough to clean them.