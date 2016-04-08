Amazing Wallpapers for Your Home

Use of wallpaper as a popular item of décor was first observed in 17th century. High quality wallpapers, usually produced and hand painted in China, captured the imaginations of many. But they were expensive and only a handful of aristocratic homes could afford them. Though not in the same format, eastern homes were using paper and fabric as important elements of wall art for some time. Use of handmade paper as wall panels, window panes and doors was common. Historical Shoji screens are a testament to this fact. But utilising paper, alone or in conjunction with wall paints, for beautifying the walls was new.

As printing technology began to improve, more and more people could afford beautiful wallpapers to spice up the interiors of their home. By the 19th century it became a staple in many British and European homes. Works of artist, architect and designers like Joseph Dufour, William Morris and Charles Voysey helped to popularise wallpaper even more. Unlike many other items of classical interiors, the popularity of wallpaper shows no sign of abating. Here are some of the key reasons for its enduring appeal.