Wow your guests with an impressive entrance

It is not enough to deck up the interior of your house in style. To create a welcoming home you must also have an impressive entrance. It should be palpable to everybody, including you, that one is entering in an abode of peace and happiness. According to feng shui the main entrance is a portal through which positive energy flows into your home.

Ancient architects used to put great emphasis on building a beautiful gateway. Examples of this is replete in the still surviving edifices like Pylon, Lion Gate, Ishtar Gate, paifangs of China, torana and gopurams of India. These towering monuments not only used to guard, but also create a grand entrance way for a magnificent structure.

For modern building, an impressive entrance in such a grand scale may be out of question, but the necessity of creating an impactful gateway remains. You should follow up a beautiful entrance with an equally charming hallway. You must have already gone through our tips of creating a stylish hall. So today we will share with you a few inspiring ways of building an impressive entrance.