Update Your Living Room in 6 Easy Steps

Too busy enjoying the blessings of spring to notice that summer's almost at the door? Want to present your home in the best seasonal light? Well, it is time to get started; otherwise you will never manage to finish it on time. In parts of Asia, the end of spring will coincide with the culmination of another year and beginning of a new one. Whether you observe such festivities or not, a new and refurbished home will ensure a cheerful space to spend time in with your near and dear ones.
In the words of poet Luís de Camões, “Time changes, and our desires change. What we believe – even what we are – is ever changing. The world is change, which forever takes on new qualities.” We frequently get bored if we find our surroundings display the same old look. Out of sheer monotony in our old settings, we often tend to overlook many precious moments of our lives spent within the four walls of our home. Making refreshing changes to the interior design often has a positive effect on our mood. Today, we share some timely tips for giving your living room a brand new look.
Apply a fresh coat of paint and see how it instantly transforms the interior of your living room. Periodic maintenance, including painting walls and ceiling, help to sustain the health and vigour of the structure. Decide on a colour scheme that is suitable for the prevailing time but is not a slave of fashion. Be guided by your own choices, but settle for something that is appropriate for the time of the year. Perhaps it is cool blue, like this living room planned by VVDesign, that you are looking for. Or maybe a splash of sunny yellow on your feature wall is more suited to your surroundings. Don't shy away from experimentation! Think of using wallpapers in small spaces if your living room does not require a fresh coat of paint right now.
Locate a different space within your living room for your corner chairs and tables. Instead of a heavy armchair, place a couple of colourful stools. Think of removing your console table to your hallway. Redecorate your cabinets and storage units. Change the positions of your books, memorabilia and other collectors’ delights. Think of upholstering your sofa or chairs with a new fabric suited to the current colour scheme of your room. Change the cushions or rearrange them to give a stylish new look. Indulge in spring cleaning and remove the dust and grime from the unused corners of your living room.
Sometimes, the introduction of a small piece of furniture can have a big impact on the ambiance of a living room. See how instantly the atmosphere brightens up with the introduction of a new and fashionable coffee table? Wood is a perennial favourite. Depending on the plan you are following for renovating this living room, you can invest in a trendy piece or an intricately designed traditional table. Why not consider recycling some of your old furniture for the same purpose. Other choices include glass top, wrought iron, natural fibre, stylish acrylic and so on. But make sure you don't throw away your old coffee table! Repurpose it for your terrace or outdoor entertainment area.
A new-look living room deserves an equally charming bookcase. Clean it thoroughly. Varnish it well or give it a new coat of paint. Think of decorating it in two tones, a darker shade on the outside and paler for the inside or vice versa. Rearrange your books on the shelves. Place a handful of small decorative items to give it an appealing look. Besides, no book lover can possibly bear to see his or hers books being neglected. So make sure you you have clean and tidy bookcase at the focal position of your living room.
Instead of artificial plants and flowers, why not invite living greenery. Create an indoor bonsai garden, zen garden or vertical garden. Keep potted plants like peace lilies, snake plants, weeping figs, ferns, areca palms or chrysanthemums to purify the indoor air. Courtesy of their fragrant existence, holy basil, lavender, honeysuckle, geranium, mint and gardenias can keep the indoor atmosphere refreshed all day long. Orchid lovers would particularly love building a close rapport with phalaenopsis, cattleya and oncidium right in their living room.
Warm up in the beautifying presence of paintings, sculptures, tapestry and other artefacts. Do not clutter your living room with too many objects. Instead, select a handful of items for a graceful makeover. Understand the décor of your living room. If it is styled following contemporary principles, choose artworks suited to the theme. Let your intuition take over. Visit local art markets, galleries, artisanal and antique shops to choose items that you think would be appropriate for your living room. Use your own talent to create a calligraphic piece, painting or needlework. Consider framing an artistic photograph that you have captured during one of your trips and use it to embellish the feature wall.
