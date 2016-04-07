How to add rural charm in your modern city home

In the narrow limits of the city homes, our stifled existences often yearn for the green valleys and meandering rivers of an idyllic countryside. At times when we feel suffocated staring at the smog filled atmosphere all around ourselves, we seek respite in the lap of nature in some distant landscape. But such pleasures are brief and often come at a cost. Most importantly, not always do we find time out to refresh ourselves with a pastoral ballad.

It may be impossible to replicate the same conditions in a city, but can’t we create such a sanctuary of peace in our own urban abodes? Perhaps, we can. We can add a rural charm in our city homes and briefly try to forget the clamorous existence of the outside, for what is home, but a place for perfect happiness and repose. Such a beautiful nest also requires the presence of kind hearts and cheerful faces. With that being in place, you can start decorating your space in rural style.