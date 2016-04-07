How to add rural charm in your modern city home

In the narrow limits of the city homes, our stifled existences often yearn for the green valleys and meandering rivers of an idyllic countryside. At times when we feel suffocated staring at the smog filled atmosphere all around ourselves, we seek respite in the lap of nature in some distant landscape. But such pleasures are brief and often come at a cost. Most importantly, not always do we find time out to refresh ourselves with a pastoral ballad.
It may be impossible to replicate the same conditions in a city, but can’t we create such a sanctuary of peace in our own urban abodes? Perhaps, we can. We can add a rural charm in our city homes and briefly try to forget the clamorous existence of the outside, for what is home, but a place for perfect happiness and repose. Such a beautiful nest also requires the presence of kind hearts and cheerful faces. With that being in place, you can start decorating your space in rural style.
A country style modern home must have extensive wooden features. Do not limit yourself to wooden furniture only, but embellish your walls with rustic wood panels. If possible install natural hardwood flooring. Red oak, maple, pine or walnut can be used for flooring. Eucalyptus flooring would not only give your rooms a cheerful feel, but also act as an insect repellent. Oak and walnut are preferred for wood panelling. You can also use reclaimed or engineered wood to give your rooms a charming rural feel. Tiles or wallpaper with a woody texture can be utilised as well. Instead of glamour seek comfort, replace elaborate decorations with simplicity.
A country style modern home would adore the presence of furniture made of wood, bamboo, jute, wicker and other natural fibres. Once again shun furniture that looks too refined for a country dwelling. You can paint your furniture in dazzling colours, but limit yourself to one or two shades only. Otherwise, you will end up with a glaring colour scheme unsuitable for a tranquil atmosphere.
Monet said, “colour” is his “daylong obsession.” The same seems to be true for a country style home. You require a touch of warm colour to realise the beauty of a bucolic abode. Brighten up your sofa with a set of colourful cushions. Borrow the shades of spring or summer to colour up your curtains. Have bed furnishings in bright shades. Do not leave your lamp shades either. Soak your feature wall in colours. Instead of randomly picking up different hues, plan for a well balanced colour scheme.
Like wood, stone adds an enduring charm to a country styled home. You need not be alarmed at this point if stone is not available or is very expensive at your part of the world. You can easily create a stone effect by using architectural wallpaper or wall paints. You may also use porcelain tiles that resemble agate, limestone, basaltic rock, sandstone or marble to decorate the interior of your home. Due to its dramatic nature, limit this effect to only one wall. In place of real or faux stone walls you can have exposed brick walls as well.
Country kitchens offer the perfect blend of homey comfort and style. Spice up your kitchen wall with traditional terracotta, brick or ceramic tiles. Have rustic kitchen cabinets made of oak, hickory, cherrywood or pine. Natural wood is the best but expensive option. For affordable solutions build furniture with engineered wood, reclaimed wood or wrought iron. Go for rustic stone, terracotta or wooden flooring. You can also have porcelain flooring that looks like distressed wood. Take inspirations from this country themed kitchen designed by URBANA 15.
Decorate with humble works of art, tapestry, embroidered scarves, beaded jewelleries, decorative wood accessories, metallic objects or ceramic vases. Trust traditional craftsmen to supply you with best art objects. Build a small collection of such accessories from your travels to different parts of the world. Have lighting fixtures that are beautiful, but have an earthly note. A lavish crystal chandelier cannot be a suitable object of décor for country homes. Use candles, earthen lamps or lantern to beautify your home.
In place of synthetic rugs, have organic mats. They are cheaper and more suited for a place like this. Besides their unique design often creates a charming interior. Place potted plants in every possible nook and corner to infuse a sense of calmness in the atmosphere.
Stylise your bathroom with stone floor, porcelain with a faux stone feel or a combination of wood and porcelain tiles. Consider having lime washed walls, the chalky surface of which will exude a proper rustic charm. Have vanity units made of wood, wicker or bamboo. Washbasins and bathtubs made of stone or wood will create a luxurious setting within the confinements of modern homes. Place a handful of decorative objects including scented candles, herbs suited for high moisture zones and sculptural pieces. Cherish living in an idyllic setting which may be within the limits of a city, but is actually far away from it.