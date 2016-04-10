An International Home in the South Korean Countryside

This international-style home in the South Korean countryside is a good example of how Asian and European styles can be harmoniously combined.
The property is just 152 square metres and spread over three floors including an attic. The architects YungSung Housing have used a classic Mediterranean style, but infused the interior with some Scandinavian and Asian influences. It sounds like a mish-mash of styles, but with a restrained monochromatic palette, the porches, exposed beams and classic arches work together with seamless unity.
The property is also situated in a unique position in the spectacular Anseong mountain region in South Korea. So the final product looks a little like an old-style European chalet.
Come with us to explore this unique Asian home. Enjoy!
The facade presents as a classic European home. The exterior is white, with a solid brick base and the red-tiled roof is composed of a series of peaks. It's a little hard to see from here, but the home was only made possible after a huge amount of rock was carved out and removed from the area. It sits adjacent to some spectacular forests and mountain scenery.
In one of the main living areas, we have a sense of spaciousness that's surprising when you consider the size of the home. It has been minimally furnished in a Scandinavian style. Note the striking exposed timber ceiling beams and the bright blue dressing room in the background. This hue of cool blue is more commonly seen in Mediterranean-style homes.
The minimalist, country-style kitchen is very simply realised with lots of white cabinets and timber countertops. The simplicity evokes the spirit of Scandinavian design. Here we also have a breakfast counter and a window allowing lots of bright warm light to flood the area.
Moving up to the second level, we come across a neat side-view that encompasses both staircases, a glimpse of the bathroom and a play area on the far left. This Asian-style room has a raised floor and provides a fun little place for children. Note how light and breezy this transition area also feels. The staircase features are light, minimalist and lots of pale wood evokes the spirit of minimalist Scandinavian design.
After moving up the spiral staircase, we come to the attic bedroom. Here we have a very minimally furnished area that is more in line with classic Asian design. The peaked roof provides a nicely angled roof complete with a bright skylight, and the final effect is almost cosy.
We will finish up our tour on one of the balconies. It has a classic Mediterranean-style arch that is rare to find in Asian architecture. Here, the curve perfectly frames the natural undulations of the surrounding mountains. A low wrought-iron railing completes the Mediterranean effect.
