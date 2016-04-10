An International Home in the South Korean Countryside

This international-style home in the South Korean countryside is a good example of how Asian and European styles can be harmoniously combined.

The property is just 152 square metres and spread over three floors including an attic. The architects YungSung Housing have used a classic Mediterranean style, but infused the interior with some Scandinavian and Asian influences. It sounds like a mish-mash of styles, but with a restrained monochromatic palette, the porches, exposed beams and classic arches work together with seamless unity.

The property is also situated in a unique position in the spectacular Anseong mountain region in South Korea. So the final product looks a little like an old-style European chalet.

Come with us to explore this unique Asian home. Enjoy!