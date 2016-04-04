A simple duplex for the extended family

While inter-generational living has a long history in traditional Asian households, it fell out of favour for a long time in more westernised societies. But in recent years it has enjoyed resurgence across the globe. As a result, architects have come up with a wider variety of options for extended family living.

Today we will explore a South Korean home that seeks to address these very specific needs. This multi-generational is situated beside a busy road in Suji-gu, one of the biggest cities in South Korea. The architects YungSung Housing have created a simple and contemporary duplex of 212 metres square, spread equally over two separate levels. The two levels are independent and yet share two entranceways. The inhabitants of each level have privacy within their separate homes, and yet, the structure has a cohesive aesthetic and feel. Finally, the structure is made from a lightweight wood frame and has a number of sophisticated finishes that are sure to appeal to all generations. Come with us to explore more. Enjoy!