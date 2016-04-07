7 ingredients of an effective and relaxing sauna experience

The origin of the word “sauna” is rooted in Finnish language. It is generally believed that savuna, literally meaning “in smoke”, gave birth to “sauna” at a later date. Finnish saunas of earlier time were known as savuna. Local people used to burn wood blocks in stone stoves to fill a log cabin with smoke. Once the interior reached the desired temperature the smoke was ventilated and bathers could step inside to take a rejuvenating dry or steam bath. With advancement of technology, the popularity of saunas showed a rapid increase.

Like Turkish bath, saunas too were once a group activity. But now you can and perhaps have already started to enjoy a refreshing steam bath right in the privacy of your own spa bathroom. A sauna session can help to relieve muscle aches, increase metabolic rate, sweat out toxins, maintain healthy skin and get relief during sinus infections. Considering their multiple benefits, saunas have started to become a staple in every modern home. Today we will share some suggestions with you about creating and maintaining a better sauna.