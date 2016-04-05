A country home nestled in the mountains

Today on homify we will explore a mountainside home in the foothills a scarce 30km outside the South Korean capital of Seoul. The home is 245 metres square and large enough for a family. It possesses two levels with lots of engagement with the spectacular surrounding scenery. It also contains some playful window designs, a striking double height living room and interior spaces that offer cosy warmth.
The facade and layout is both contemporary and bold. But the effect is somewhat softened by the unique use of natural materials such as ashfalt, stone and yinak style wood. These have been applied and constructed so as to create variations in the surface textures. The final effect is both striking and subtle. But more importantly, the use of natural materials and varying textures help create a contemporary home with a harmonious relationship to the surrounding nature.
Come with us to explore this very special country home by YungSung Housing.
In a natural setting like this, it's impossible to ignore the grandeur of nature. The architects have chosen a mute brown wooden finish for the ground level. This really grounds the home, makes the base recede a little and blend into the surroundings. It also gives off the sense of the home fitting snugly into the natural shape of the land.
The more prominent bold white masses on the upper level provide a powerful punch. The white contrasts with the mountains and really elevates the home as it reaches towards the sky.
In this close-up photo of the side exit, we really get a sense of the gorgeous details of the yinak-style wood facade. There are natural variations in the home that are softened somewhat by the tiny proportions of each piece. The minimalist textures work well with the natural variations in the timber flooring.
In the stylish, family-style kitchen we can see two shades of natural wood finishes and an otherwise all-white kitchen. The breakfast bench is generously proportions, made from dark wood and cleverly integrated with the kitchen island. Note the dark timber wall on the left that separates the kitchen from the staircase. It's a stylish choice that gives the kitchen area both contrast and a little privacy.
As we move up the wooden staircase, we pass a series of windows. They are small, irregularly placed and vary from standard squares to rectangular shapes. It's a playful choice of window placement that adds a little quirky quality to the home. On another note, the staircase is minimalist, Scandinavian-influenced and composed of wood, glass and white walls.
At the top of the staircase, we come to a spectacular warm, natural transitional space. The walls and floors have lots of wooden finishes and features that lend a very earthy ambience to the space. But there's nothing rustic about this space. The soft, recessed lighting in the ceiling and the spotlights in the wooden bookcase to the right add a very sophisticated finish to the passageway.
From the second level, we now look out onto the double height living room. Windows cover one wall and allow lots of light to flood the interior. We assume that the windows also allow the occupants to enjoy some great views as well. From here we have a view of the unusual combustion stove that reaches all the way up to the very high ceiling.
Finally, we'll end our tour most suitably in the spa-like bathroom. Here we have a great, deep bathtub with views of the natural mountain scenery. Wall to ceiling glass windows allow for unimpeded views, but if you need a little privacy, there are timber venetian blinds on hand. We can't think of a more relaxing way to end the day!
