A country home nestled in the mountains

Today on homify we will explore a mountainside home in the foothills a scarce 30km outside the South Korean capital of Seoul. The home is 245 metres square and large enough for a family. It possesses two levels with lots of engagement with the spectacular surrounding scenery. It also contains some playful window designs, a striking double height living room and interior spaces that offer cosy warmth.

The facade and layout is both contemporary and bold. But the effect is somewhat softened by the unique use of natural materials such as ashfalt, stone and yinak style wood. These have been applied and constructed so as to create variations in the surface textures. The final effect is both striking and subtle. But more importantly, the use of natural materials and varying textures help create a contemporary home with a harmonious relationship to the surrounding nature.

Come with us to explore this very special country home by YungSung Housing.