Love animals? Bring the spirit to your home!

This January, Toby marked his fifth birthday. It was a very special occasion for his owner Megan and rightfully so. Toby is the reason that Megan is still walking on this earth and enjoying a healthy life. 5 years ago when Toby was only a pup, together they set out for a trip. It was a particularly hot summer. Induced by the heat and a combination of other factors, Megan suffered a paralytic attack and was lying unconscious by a nearly deserted roadside. Toby’s distress call and frantic running around were noticed by some of the local people who promptly came to her rescue. She was sent to a hospital and after spending an extended time there came back home almost recovered.

Such stories are common among those who spend considerable time in company with their pets. There seems to be an invisible thread of love binding them together. Megan’s family also includes four guinea pigs, a ragdoll, Trina the sheep and two dachshunds. She wanted to organise a big party for all and also invited her human friends. A couple of weeks before the celebration, I shared some suggestions with her for decorating her home in time for the celebrations. With some alterations I will now share with you a delightful recipe for decorating an animal lover’s home.