A Tropical Home in Portugal

Today we will travel to the coast of Portugal where we will explore a tropical home in the Foz do Douro region. The area receives warm, balmy weather and abundant rains. The vegetation surrounding the home is lush, tropical and a little wild.

But while many a designer might seek to frame the natural views, Karst Architects have completely embraced the wild, tropical nature of the space and allowed it to inform their design. The home has been opened up to the elements through a series of tall windows, a glass floor and a glass roof. By integrating the ever-changing nature of the garden, they have created a little oasis.

The relationship between the interior and exterior spaces is also made a little looser by the varying shapes and levels of the multilevel home. The mezzanines and walkways raise the eyes upwards and the upper levels almost evoke the feel of a forest canopy. But before we reveal too much, come with us as we tour this tropical home. We hope you enjoy the journey.