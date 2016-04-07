An Organically Inspired Home

The shape of the Portuguese home we will visit today, was inspired by many great historical homes, the most well known being Villa Madama (1517), the famous Renaissance villa designed by the great artist Raphael. The original Villa had a courtyard with a large flight of steps and a great circular court with formal gardens and views of the Tiber River. The other major influence on this home comes from Frank Lloyd Wright's ’Solar Hemicycle’ (1948). Wright promoted the idea of organic architecture and designed the building in a circular shape that allows for passive heating and cooling.

Organically inspired buildings are commonly embraced these days. But there are few buildings that so closely recreate the circular layout on a grand scale. Today, we will explore one such grand home. It is called Moradia Marina and was designed by Karst Architects. Come with us on a tour to explore this very rare property.