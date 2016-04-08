An Inspired Glass Home

The stunning contemporary home we will explore today evokes the super slick feel of a futuristic home you might commonly see in a feature film. It has yet to be built, but we have a series of hyper-realistic visualisations that we will use to explore its features.
Ukrainian architect Aleksandr Zhydkov designed the 300-metre square home as a T-shaped residence. That is, it has a relatively small base level and a large, expansive upper level. The entire structure is designed with very strong horizontal lines that reflect a very natural and impressive relationship with the seaside setting.
The design is quite clearly influenced by Le Corbusier's five points of architecture. The main focus has been lifted off the ground, there is a free facade and, of course, an open plan layout. While the classic horizontal 360 windows are not present, every single wall is composed of floor-to-ceiling glass.
Come with us to explore this luxurious home through a series of beautiful pictures. Enjoy!
The rear facade is free and open to the elements. The main mass is composed of a bold white upper level that partially envelops a glass-walled structure. This feature has been used to create an upper-level balcony that also serves to create a parking area on the ground level. The base level and exterior entertaining areas are realised in black. The base blends into the seaside scenery, while the white upper mass blends into the sky.
The stunning living area has one floor-to-ceiling glass wall with impressive views. The low-lying furniture in mute-grey tones blends into the soft grey carpet to create a subtle, sophisticated ambiance. One large piece of contemporary art dominates the far wall and the white ceiling is simply designed with two lines of track lighting. This is a fiercely simple, contemporary living room.
Before we explore the entertaining area, note the living room in the background that we just explored. In this configuration, the wall directly ahead has been pushed back to allow a view of the sea.
In the foreground, we have one of the many interesting exterior decking areas. Each has its own relationship to an outdoor water feature or plunge pool. Subtle, organically shaped outdoor furniture completes the sophisticated look. Of course, the outdoor grill or fire pit is the perfect accompniament.
From this same angle, we have another view of the home, this time with the upper level partially obscured. A finely textured black material has been used to provide privacy for the occupants, without breaking up the seamless, unbroken spaces of the structure. It's wonderful to see bespoke furnishings realised this early in the design process.
Moving to the front of the home, we have the front facade. There is more privacy here. The same large expanses of glass are seen here, but we have a series of vertical white, concrete lines. Note the subtle, lush vegetation and extremely simple driveway. It all serves to complement the main structure, colour and materials. The architect has held back and used a very carefully considered approach to allow the strong and simple form of the building.
Moving to the left of the entrance, we have the gentle incline of the approaching walkway. The powerful cube-like mass directly ahead sets the impressive tones for the facade.
On a final note, we have to say that it's the seaside ambiance, the simple unity of broad open skies and the flat seaside setting that infuses this home with its special magic. The architect has just managed to capture this sense of broad space and elevate it through the structure of a home.
