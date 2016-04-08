An Inspired Glass Home

The stunning contemporary home we will explore today evokes the super slick feel of a futuristic home you might commonly see in a feature film. It has yet to be built, but we have a series of hyper-realistic visualisations that we will use to explore its features.

Ukrainian architect Aleksandr Zhydkov designed the 300-metre square home as a T-shaped residence. That is, it has a relatively small base level and a large, expansive upper level. The entire structure is designed with very strong horizontal lines that reflect a very natural and impressive relationship with the seaside setting.

The design is quite clearly influenced by Le Corbusier's five points of architecture. The main focus has been lifted off the ground, there is a free facade and, of course, an open plan layout. While the classic horizontal 360 windows are not present, every single wall is composed of floor-to-ceiling glass.

Come with us to explore this luxurious home through a series of beautiful pictures. Enjoy!