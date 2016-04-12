Bring the Exotic to your Home

There are three types of lights required to give home decor an exotic vibe; ambient lights for the overall lighting of the house, task lights such as study lamps and accent lights such as focus lights for paintings and table lamps. Light sources should be placed at varying heights and across the room so as to achieve a balanced light scheme. Bouncing light off walls can make small spaces look bigger while lighting small zones of a large room independently can section a large room into smaller cozier spaces. Dimmers give instant flexibility to all types of lights and are an essential tool for homeowners to create a well-balanced light scheme. It is also advisable to use energy efficient light sources such as LEDs in place of incandescent or CFL light bulbs.

The beautiful chandelier here is by Asco Lights based in Stockport, United Kingdom.