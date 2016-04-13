Big Ideas for Small Balconies

As John Keats once said, ''Tis very sweet to look into the fair / And open face of heaven, to breathe a prayer / Full in the smile of the blue firmament.' No-one would agree with him more than modern apartment dwellers and owners of small houses. Those of you immersed in the fast-paced life of a city already know how difficult it is to tear yourself away to the lap of nature even for a weekend or two. A tiny balcony becomes the only place to sit, relax and watch the smiling face of blue sky above.

If you live in one of those beautifully decorated penthouses then you will also have the privilege of looking over ever-expanding city limits to enjoy the sunset behind tall buildings. But to enjoy the views outside or engage in a hearty conversation with friends and family members, you need to tactfully organise a small space. Today we will discuss how you can make the best out of your small balcony.