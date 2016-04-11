Top Tips for Buying an Aquarium

Once upon a time, aquariums were available in standard rectangular shapes. Today, there's a wide variety of shapes and sizes to choose between when buying an aquarium tank, ranging from small fish bowls and cubed aquariums to pentagons and bowfront aquarium tanks. For amateur hobbyists, a table top tank is a good size while if you’re looking to breed fish, you may need a much larger tank. A general rule to follow when buying an aquarium tank is to allow a minimum of one gallon of water per fish. Therefore, the size of your aquarium also depends on the number of fish you want to take care of.

Aquariums also differ on the basis of the materials they are made of. While glass aquariums do not scratch easily, they are fairly heavy and prone to chip. Acrylic aquariums, on the other hand, are cheaper and lightweight but can get scratched very easily.