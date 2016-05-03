Carpet magic: 6 ways to tell a handmade Persian rug

The last tip which we can give you when checking for the authenticity of that Persian carpet is to check the fringes of the rug. The fringes are an expansion of the base warp yarns of the rug. Check whether they are naturally broken or not. An original handmade Persian carpet will have frayed ends which are an extension of the carpet itself while a machine made one will have frayed ends sewn over the carpet. This is one of the easiest ways to tell apart a machine-made one from a handmade carpet. So ensure that the frayed fringes of the carpet you are contemplating buying is an extension of the rug itself and has not been stitched over it. A naturally broken fringed end indicates an authentic handmade Persian carpet while the opposite refers to a machine-made one. So inspect carefully and satisfy yourself before making your big purchase.

Keep in mind the above points and see yourself investing in a rare and exquisite hand-weaved Oriental carpet to be treasured not just by you but the coming generations of your family!

