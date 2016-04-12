A Japanese Home with Stunning Wooden Interiors

The whimsical little Japanese home we will explore today offers a whole lot of light and space for just 49 square metres. The little freestanding home is situated on an odd-shaped block of land in Kanagawa Prefecture, a coastal area just south of Tokyo.

The area is popular for day-trippers from Tokyo and land is still at a premium here. So every inch of the odd-shaped block has been carefully utilised. It may have been tempting to think small when they first approached a block of this size, but the architects came up with a spacious and innovative layout. The materials, layout and addition of a mezzanine show how perfectly open a little home can feel with great design. There's nothing box-like about the feel of this place and it possesses an abundance of spirit and individuality.

So, after giving due credit to the designers Shirarchi Architects, we will get on with exploring this fabulous little Japanese home. We hope you enjoy the tour!