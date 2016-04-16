A Complete Guide to Parquet Flooring

Parquetry, or the art of parquet flooring, is an age-old tradition. Innumerable pieces of wood are assembled and strategically placed to create a most ornate mosaic. Traditionally, experienced craftsmen painstakingly performed this skillful assemblage to create an opulent interior. Modern inventions coupled with reduced use of authentic wood somewhat undermined the role of such skillful craftsmanship.
Most parquet flooring that you see today is made of engineered wood and often assembled elsewhere. Despite this, the charm of parquet flooring has never waned. Apart from sheer beauty, installing parquet floor has multiple benefits:
- Durable and ecologically sustainable.
- Acoustic benefits.
- Easy to install and modify according to the dimensions of a room.
- Child and can prevent grievous injuries in case of a fall.
- Versatile – as much capable of increasing the beauty of a modern interior as a commercial arena. It is even used to prepare the play court for such games as badminton and basketball!
But what are your options for installing beautiful parquet floorings in the interior of your home? Are there any suitable alternatives? Don’t worry if these questions are lurking! Here we'll answer them all.
A variety of timber like oak, maple, walnut, cherry, lime and pine goes into the making of traditional parquet flooring. Combining two, three or more wood types in a strategic manner produces a stellar effect due to the variety of colour and texture on display. You can see a example of it in this stunning bedroom from Apris Gestió Tènica De Serveis, SL. Herringbone parquet flooring is one of the most popular designs for classically decorated homes. Interestingly, you can easily replicate the same design in your contemporary house without causing any kind of disparity in its interiors. Needless to say, a solid parquet floor like this is going to last for generations.
Multilayer parquet flooring is quite a late invention. It came into existence in the early 1940s. This type of flooring uses two, sometimes three layers, of wood to create the parquet effect. The topmost layer consists of hardwood like oak which is supported by plywood from underneath. This is more affordable than the solid parquet flooring, is considerably durable and has same aesthetic benefits. Oak can be stained to suit the colour of your interiors. Though, for high moisture areas like bathroom or kitchen it is better to stick to solid hardwood flooring or wood effect tiles.
Industrial parquet evolved from the customers’ needs of having wood flooring at a price that does not pinch the pocket. It is scratch resistant, shinier than normal wood, easy to care and maintain. But it has a shorter life span than solid parquet and engineered hardwood flooring. Besides, solid and multilayer parquet can be easily repaired, but the same is not possible with industrial parquet. You may also miss the unique texture of original hardwood.
If you wish to combine the advantages of porcelain with the beauty of wood, then this is a great alternative to an original parquet floor. Wood-effect porcelain tiles are available in various shades mimicking the actual wood. You can choose any one of them to decorate the interior of your home. It is stain resistant, low maintenance, very easy to clean and is considerably durable. Porcelain tiles could be heavy, so ensure you have good support underneath.
Rustic parquet flooring is not necessarily a different kind of parquet, but simply wood possessing the same qualities as a traditional country home. It is highly fashionable nowadays to go for such parquet flooring that has a beautiful rustic look. Rich patinas, skilfully casual looking dents, natural knots in the wood etc are used to create authentically rustic wood flooring. A variety of wood like antique oak, chestnut, walnut and maple are used in this process. Sometimes, reclaimed wood from beams, barns and other unusual sources are employed to create a properly rustic effect.
Distressed flooring uses all the characteristics of rustic parquet with additional wear and tear to give a genuine feel. It is handcrafted with stains, dents and other signs of distresses. Knots or embedded objects are sometimes highlighted with resin or dark stains. With the exception of pine, all wood types suitable for a rustic floor are also appropriate for this look. You can also use engineered parquet with a distressed look for your home. Wood flooring like this can give a distinctive look even in a contemporary surrounding.
To create a lively atmosphere you can stain and paint each wood block a different colour. Be experimental but sparing with your choices. Use this theme to liven up the ambiance of your living room, bedroom or children’s room but not all of these together. Overusing such ideas can take away its novelty. Be assured that your guests are sure to like your ingenuity.
Parquet flooring, in any of its forms, is reasonably easy to maintain. Dust or vacuum clean your floor regularly. This is not only to keep your parquet flooring as good as new, but also to maintain the hygiene of a home. Avoid using harsh cleaning materials. Instead use such products designed for hardwood flooring. Use a sponge mop to avoid any accidental scratches, particularly for cheap laminate floors. Avoid using too much water especially on multilayered parquet. Use of rugs in high traffic zones will protect your parquet flooring for a longer period of time. Seek expert help to oil your parquet or hardwood flooring at regular intervals which would largely depend on the type of wood in use.
