A Complete Guide to Parquet Flooring

Parquetry, or the art of parquet flooring, is an age-old tradition. Innumerable pieces of wood are assembled and strategically placed to create a most ornate mosaic. Traditionally, experienced craftsmen painstakingly performed this skillful assemblage to create an opulent interior. Modern inventions coupled with reduced use of authentic wood somewhat undermined the role of such skillful craftsmanship.

Most parquet flooring that you see today is made of engineered wood and often assembled elsewhere. Despite this, the charm of parquet flooring has never waned. Apart from sheer beauty, installing parquet floor has multiple benefits:

- Durable and ecologically sustainable.

- Acoustic benefits.

- Easy to install and modify according to the dimensions of a room.

- Child and can prevent grievous injuries in case of a fall.

- Versatile – as much capable of increasing the beauty of a modern interior as a commercial arena. It is even used to prepare the play court for such games as badminton and basketball!

But what are your options for installing beautiful parquet floorings in the interior of your home? Are there any suitable alternatives? Don’t worry if these questions are lurking! Here we'll answer them all.