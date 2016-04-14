The 7 Best Air-Cleaning Houseplants

It's an old maxim; 'life begins the day you start a garden'. The significance of such an adage was never so glaringly evident as now, when the dream of planting a beautiful garden full of flowers, fruits and vegetable has become nothing short of luxury. Interestingly, never before was the necessity of having verdant fields all around us felt so keenly. Every city-dweller knows how full of smoke, dust and pollution the urban air is becoming every day.

In the daytime aided by sunlight, moisture and a type of green pigment called chlorophyll, plants assimilate carbon dioxide from the the atmosphere. The process, known as photosynthesis, is essential to produce 'food' for them and oxygen for almost every living being on this planet. Those among you who are already looking after even a handful of plants on their backyards or in tiny balconies are doing great services to each one of us.

For you and also for those planning to take such a step shortly, we will discuss here a few indoor plants that are hailed for their cleansing capabilities. Studies have found them capable of filtering out many common toxic volatile organic compounds (VOCs) frequently present in indoor and outdoor atmosphere. But remember, in essence every plant has air-purifying qualities, so you need not be too worried before making your choices!