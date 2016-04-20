Simple Ways to Regulate Your Home Climate

Disturbing effects of climate change are no longer confined to distant polar regions. Extreme fluctuation in weather patterns, excessive heat in summer, devastating effects of droughts and flash floods are all indicating that the adverse effects of global warming have already begun. Sadly, the steps taken so far are far from being adequate. They also lack the whole-hearted support of everyone concerned. The alarming results are most evident in highly polluted urban vistas where city dwellers are reeling under the upsetting impacts of changing weather conditions.
Those features of a home that were once considered expendable have become highly important now. Homeowners like you and me are desperately searching for various means to regulate our living condition and bring it down to a tolerable level. Today, we will discuss about those electrical, electronic and other items that have become indispensable for comfort to nearly every modern home. While making your selections, remember to prioritise your requirements.
When the temperature outside is searing, who doesn’t like to step into a cool home? But the function of an air conditioner is not limited to bringing down the temperature in the interior of your house. It helps to control moisture level, filter out dust particles and allergens. This proves to be highly beneficial for those susceptible to air pollution and allergic reactions.
Though they are becoming increasingly rare, you can still choose to have window mounted air conditioners. They are more affordable. Split air conditioners can be mounted on the wall saving valuable space. In this case the condensing unit stays outside the room. Consequently, you can escape its noisy presence and maintain the peaceful nature of your home.
Instead of room specific window or split air conditioners, think of installing centralised air conditioning in case you wish to control the temperature of the entire building. This would be more cost effective and an organised way of regulate your living condition. You can program temperature for different times of the day. You can even place sensors switch it off for a portion of the building not currently in use.
Constant complaints of dry sinus, bloody nose and chapped skin? Bring home humidifiers to inject sufficient moisture in your surroundings. Different types of humidifiers include:
• Central humidifiers that are built into the air conditioning and heating systems.
• Impeller humidifiers which use rotating disks to produce a cool mist.
• Ultrasonic humidifiers using ultrasound technology to do the same.
• Evaporators with fans to blow moist air into the room.
• Steam vaporisers utilising electricity to produce steam. Be very careful in handling these as they contain hot water that can cause burns if spilled outside.
When the concern is with high humidity levels, you can purchase dehumidifiers to control it. A hygrometer will help you to correctly assess the humidity level of your home which should ideally be between 40% and 60%. High humidity levels can increase discomforts caused by heat, sweaty atmosphere, excessive loss of water from the body and fatigue. High humidity level creates an ideal environment for mold and mildew to thrive. You can install mini humidifiers for small spaces and pump humidifiers for larger areas. Basement humidifiers can help to keep your basement atmosphere at a tolerable level.
We often tend to ignore the contributions made by ceilings fans, table and stand fans in controlling our interior atmosphere. These humble electrical appliances boast none of the sophistications of its more expensive and glamorous counterparts. People living in warmer regions of the world can still reap huge benefits by using them. Stylish ceiling or stand fans can beautify your rooms with their classy presence. They will put less pressure on your utility bills. A gush of cool breeze cannot be more pocket friendly than this.
A wide variety of heaters are available for use in domestic surroundings. Those familiar with long winter months may prefer radiant floor heating. Heat pumps prove to be quite useful as well. Furnaces, boilers, gas fired or electric space heaters enjoy varying amount of popularity. Traditional fire places and wood pellet stoves cannot be ruled out either. Electric heaters like this one designed by Miyake Design can be sufficient for areas which experience a short winter with only a moderately cold climate.
Having moisture-absorbing potted plants can be another way of combating excessive heat and creating a soothing ambience. Peace lily, areca palm, tillandsia, sword fern etc have excellent moisture absorbing properties. Their presence will also create cleaner and greener living conditions for you and your family. You can also add air-purifying plants to your indoor sanctuary! For more tips, check out our air cleansing plants ideabook.