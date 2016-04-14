7 Amazing Ways to Transform your Stairs

When every other part of your home has been carefully decorated, it's easy to forget about the stairs. Most people feel that stylish stairs won't make a difference, when actually, they're one of the most prominent home features! Stairs don’t just connect different spaces in a home, but they also connect various design elements in these spaces. Beautifying stairs can be the best option if you're looking to add a touch of excitement to minimal décor. Beautiful stairs can actually cover all the design flaws or shortcomings in your décor and fill the viewer's mind with cheer and excitement. They can be extremely useful in breaking the design monotony of your home. Many people love to display their favorite art pieces on the wall alongside the staircase while others may love to experiment with lights. There are so many ways you can add colour and creativity in your stairs! Read on to find out more…
Want to make your stairs more exciting? Try something unusual like a rope. If there's a wall on one side of your stairs, add rope to the other side. Ropes can be used to add interesting themes to your stairs. Why not try a nautical theme on banister ropes with blue and white colors? You can also give your banister a rustic look with earthy tones and textures. Make sure that the rope that you use provides a strong handhold, is weather resistant, durable, well-made and properly knotted.
One of the first obvious step to beautifying stairs is painting them—but don’t go for the usual brown or black. Opt for multiple shades based on themes like nature, seasons or even a nautical theme. You can also add pops of orange, green, yellow if you want to add brightness and excitement, or keep things gentle with subtle shades. Always remember to make your colour choices with respect to the lighting on the stairs and the colour composition of the area around. Ensure that the paint is of good quality and that it’s easy for you to clean the stairs.
The next exciting option to consider while beautifying your stairs is using wallpapers. There are so many creative ones available to suit your requirements! If you're a nature lover, opt for themed wallpapers with trees and leaves, wallpapers with floral patterns and birds. Bring out your love for books with literature-themed wallpapers or famous quotes from your favorite authors. Chalkboard wallpaper on which children can write and erase can be very playful and grounding. Geometric prints and puzzles are also great options to explore. Wallpapers with illustrations inspired by classic movies, or with portraits of your favorite movie stars are a wonderful way to display your fondness for them.
LED lights can be used along the stairwell in many cool ways. Try putting LEDs along the railing encased at the bottom of the banister, or place light strips under the lip of each step. LED lights in different colors can be used to create colour gradient effects. Beautiful LED lamps on the side walls of stairs can also make an interesting view. LED lights can also be used to display your favorite messages or create patterns, objects or anything fun and inspiring!
Choose from a wide variety of motif designs for your staircase. If you want to make it quirky and sassy, you can go for motifs with playful patterns and designs. As far as design is concerned, thin and intricate patterns will make the motif look delicate and timeless; thick and large prints will make them look bold. You can also explore motifs used in different cultures to bring that art into your staircase design. Motifs with certain themes can also be used to create a thematic scene or to add a certain personality to the stairs.
These beautiful motifs are from the house of Apolony located in Cholet, France.
Choose to keep the look of the banister railings offbeat or funky. Colours like soft pastels or nature palettes can be very effective in creating that an understated offbeat look. But if you're planning to do something exciting with the railings too, opt for multiple colours, to break the monotony. You can even paint your banister railings to complement the designs or creativity on the stairs. For example, a spiral staircase may be painted in multiple colours, the banister railings can complement these colors, or if you have chosen floral wallpapers for the stairs, then wallpaper colurs can be used on banister railings.
Opt for a neutral textured carpet to complement a vibrant colour scheme and break the monotony of too much design. You can also go for carpets with stripes or chic patterns to bring in elegance. The best choice is to keep it fairly minimal, but for those who like things loud and jazzy, animal prints, vintage movie themes, fashion themes or anything to add a dash of excitement can work like a charm.
