7 Amazing Ways to Transform your Stairs

Choose from a wide variety of motif designs for your staircase. If you want to make it quirky and sassy, you can go for motifs with playful patterns and designs. As far as design is concerned, thin and intricate patterns will make the motif look delicate and timeless; thick and large prints will make them look bold. You can also explore motifs used in different cultures to bring that art into your staircase design. Motifs with certain themes can also be used to create a thematic scene or to add a certain personality to the stairs.

These beautiful motifs are from the house of Apolony located in Cholet, France.