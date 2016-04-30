Top tips for a child-friendly home

Children’s wellbeing remains uppermost in the mind of every parent, so making elaborate arrangements to keep them happy, healthy and comfortable is only natural. Moreover, it is quite common nowadays to find both parents leaving early in the day to their respective work places. They continue to worry for the safety and wellbeing of the children left behind at home. They may have been left in the custody of a responsible babysitter or family member, but the concerns sometimes remain.

Building a child-friendly home safe for little ones requires some thoughtful consideration. Due to constraints imposed by urban apartments, making these changes becomes even more difficult. Since thorough and repeated refurbishments are not possible in cramped city homes, you need to plan well in advance. Remember to take into consideration some of their immediate and future requirements. Keep the master plan flexible enough to easily incorporate future improvements. Here are some of the important pointers for you to focus on!