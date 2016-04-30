Top tips for a child-friendly home

Children’s wellbeing remains uppermost in the mind of every parent, so making elaborate arrangements to keep them happy, healthy and comfortable is only natural. Moreover, it is quite common nowadays to find both parents leaving early in the day to their respective work places. They continue to worry for the safety and wellbeing of the children left behind at home. They may have been left in the custody of a responsible babysitter or family member, but the concerns sometimes remain.
Building a child-friendly home safe for little ones requires some thoughtful consideration. Due to constraints imposed by urban apartments, making these changes becomes even more difficult. Since thorough and repeated refurbishments are not possible in cramped city homes, you need to plan well in advance. Remember to take into consideration some of their immediate and future requirements. Keep the master plan flexible enough to easily incorporate future improvements. Here are some of the important pointers for you to focus on!
Select a reasonably sized room and convert it into a kid’s room. Mount a chalkboard on one of the walls or paint it in such a way that children can use it and shape their imagination. For a tiny room it is better not to completely cover a wall in black or dark grey tone. It will make the room cramped and cheerless. Paint a small area or mount a framed board on a foldable easel-like stand. If you are choosing the latter option, make sure it is fall safe and is placed close to the floor. You can even convert the wardrobe door to a makeshift chalkboard. Give them coloured pencils, chalks and see how they deck up the room in their own style!
Secure open balconies, terraces and windows with grilles. These can be custom made to suit the style of your apartment. Though unsightly, you can use wire fencing to secure open terraces and windows. If need be lock your windows, but do not solely rely on the locking facilities. Use child-safe locks for every room. Stay away from using latches or aldrops. Alternatively, use such locking methods that are beyond a child’s reach.
As you know, colours have an immense capacity to influence the human mind, so the right colour scheme is necessary for the proper development of children’s faculties. Though you can choose to be more daring in your selection of colours, it is better to stick to such shades that create a soothing ambience. Use bold colours as accents not as a primary tone. All white décor is extremely energetic and it is better to avoid this scheme in a children’s bedroom. The same can be used in the nursery or play area though. Take into consideration the choices of your children as well. If they are at an age to express an opinion, they will be your valuable guide in this regard.
Hardwood flooring appears to be one of the most favoured solutions for a child’s room. Apart from its health benefits, this type of flooring is soft enough to prevent any grievous injuries in case of accidental fall. It can also withstand considerable wear and tear. Bamboo floor is another affordable and child-friendly option. Other options include terrazzo, terracotta, stone and ceramic tiles. If going for engineered wood or stone, ensure that only non-toxic materials are used. Clean up with organic compounds like lime or vinegar water. Use thick rugs or soft bamboo mats. Choose traditional silk, cotton or woollen rugs. Avoid going for fancy and cosy rugs made of artificial fibres. They may cause allergic reactions. Use cotton rugs in bathrooms too.
Designate a separate play zone. During the early years, your little ones require enough exercises to keep them fit. Having fun outdoors may be ideal but not always a feasible option. Having enough space indoors will help them to have fun within the four walls of your house. Place age-appropriate items for keeping them engaged for long hours.
Avoid having furniture with sharp edges. Opt for wooden furniture. Natural wood is healthy and can last for years. If selecting synthetic or faux wooden material, make sure it is safe for children. Use of steel or wrought iron furniture should be minimal. Being extra hard, it can cause serious injuries. Make sure the paint or varnish in use does not utilise toxic materials. See how Artteam has designed this room with elegant and curvy furniture. Upholstering the bed with cushioned fabric ensures an added layer of security. Make sure storage units and wardrobes use no lock or only child-safe locks. This will eliminate concerns of accidental trapping inside.
It is highly important to select child-safe lighting fixtures. Wall or ceiling-mounted fixtures should be kept out of a child’s reach. Similarly, other electrical features like a switchboard must be mounted away from your little one’s reach. The room should be properly lit without forming any dark corners, but lighting should not be too glaring. Never completely switch off the lights. Use fixtures with dimmers to create a relaxed ambience at bedtime. Do not block in the inflow of natural light.
Place the study table as close to the window or any other sources of natural light as possible. If it is not possible for some reason, make arrangements for lamps or spotlights to duly brighten up the area. You can also use a table lamp with adjustable arms, if your child is sufficiently grown up to handle it responsibly. Place storage units and book shelves close to the table so that your children can make use of these during their study time.
Cheer up the atmosphere with additional wall-mounted decorative features. This can be artworks created by your children or an image that they find fascinating. Framed pictures of playful animals, illustrations based on popular children’s stories or a handwritten message of love may be used to embellish the walls. You can also use wallpapers to cover the accent wall or all four walls of the room. Choose motifs that are well suited to the children’s tastes.
A bedroom should ideally have bare minimum electronic devices. The presence of modern electrical devices in or around the bedroom may create disturbances in their sleeping pattern and prove to be harmful to health. You may need to place a computer in the study area. If possible partition off of the study area or create a separate nursery outside your little one’s bedroom.
Placing a TV is highly inadvisable for the same reason. However if you must, then make sure the TV is placed at eye level and not above or below it. There should be a minimum of two metres’ distance between the TV and sitting arrangements you have for your kids. The bigger the screen, the greater is the need to expand this distance. This will prevent any stresses on eyes, neck and back muscles. With these aspects in mind, renovate your child’s room and create an abode of happiness! For more bedroom idea, check out some stylish children's rooms.