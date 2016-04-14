A Sleek Home Built for Comfort

The home we explore today has an unparalleled sense of contemporary luxury. It offers vast expanses of glass, an extremely simple layout and lots of outdoor entertaining areas. It is also a cleverly designed space that would work well as a holiday home. After all, the windows and rooms all face one direction, so it's really geared to soaking up a great view!

The architect is Aleksandr Zhydkov, whose impressive projects we have featured before. In this project, we recognise his signature simple aesthetics, generous expanses of glass, and sophisticated open-plan living areas. Come with us on a photo tour as we explore the finer features of this lovely home. We hope you enjoy the journey!