Tiles with style! A homify guide

The use of tiles as a decorative flooring material began hundreds of years ago. Tiles were then handcrafted from ceramic, glass and stone. Craftsmen used to create intricate motifs to beautify them further. Such meticulous process of tile preparation were abandoned long ago. But that did not diminish the popularity of tiles in the interior of our homes. Newer techniques and engineered materials have also made them more accessible for everyone, so much so that nearly every home now routinely uses tiles in at least some part of the building.
Tiles are not only used in the interior of a house, but also on its roof. Terracotta tiles used for roofs are typically unglazed and lightweight. Tiles used for flooring are thicker, hardier and made to withstand considerable wear and tear. Compared to this, wall and ceiling tiles are thinner and more lightweight. Not all types of tiles are suitable for using in high moisture areas like kitchen and bathroom. Terraces and balconies that enjoy a greater exposure to external weather conditions also require special types of tiles. Today, we will discuss fashionable tiles that you can use to adorn the interior of your house.
Colourful and cheery, tiles like these have long decorated the interior of some of the most famous architectural landmarks of history. Now you too can decorate your home with beautiful tiles such as these! They are available both in geometric and floral patterns. Install these in your hallway, living room, dining parlour or kitchen and see how the space instantly brightens up in their presence. Ceramic tiles like these are reasonably sturdy, but if you experience greater than normal footfall in any part of your building then stay away from using these tiles in that area. They are easy to clean and require minimal maintenance. Store away the excess tiles for future uses like replacements of chipped or broken ones.
The popularity of grey is steadily on the rise thanks largely to the modern minimalist design trend. Being neutral, shades of grey easily serve as a fine backdrop to other objects of décor. By using tiles like these you can make your small room look more expansive. They easily give a sophisticated edge to any ambience. Nais! not only designed, but also strategically placed grey and white tiles to create a chic looking open plan dining parlour.
A while back we were discussing different types of parquet flooring. Wood-effect porcelain tiles easily create a semblance of parquet without any trace of natural wood. Though you miss the warmth and texture of actual wood, using this type of porcelain tiles may prove to be useful in other ways. They are easier to install, clean and maintain than traditional hardwood. They are also more budget friendly than traditional hardwood or high quality engineered wood flooring. However, they will be less durable than hardwood flooring. You can easily incorporate wood-effect tiles in your kitchen or kitchen-cum-dining room. Being naturally moisture repellent they are ideal for such places as these.
Modern interiors seem to be in love with ultra-shiny ceramic tiles. Besides giving a neat and tidy look, they give a sleek finish to any room. If you are planning to create an all white or strikingly black and white décor for your apartment then this type of tile will be an ideal choice for you. Due to their extra sheen they are best used in living rooms and dining rooms. They are not exactly slip free, so use them with caution if you have elderly members at home. When needed cover them with cosy rugs to prevent any accidental injuries.
Since we are speaking of textures, why not use something that is little innovative? Tiles with varied textures are now available on the market. You can experiment with faux brick, limestone and abalone textures. Any one of these are capable of adding an entirely new dimension to your interior. You can choose a slightly rough texture like that of distressed wood or brick for your kitchen, home spa or enclosed balconies. Reserve shinier textures for living rooms and bedrooms. Make sure your choices harmonise with other aspects of the design.
Like a patchwork quilt, dress up your floor in an array of colours and motifs. If you are willing to give your home a carefully casual look then this is the way to go. Country-styled décor absolutely adores patchwork tile flooring. Make sure other aspects of the design remains minimal to avoid creating a cluttered looking space. Since this type of floor holds a focal point in any room, stay away from covering it with rugs or traditional mats.
Traditionally marble, basalt or colourful sandstone tiles were used to create a beautiful ambience. Nowadays, primarily for their affordable nature, engineered stones are being used to give the same effect. This type of tile is extremely sturdy in nature and can be used in a variety of areas within a building. But these tiles tend to be on the heavier side, so floors lacking enough support should shy away from using them. They require minimal maintenance, are easy to clean and can last for decades.
When it comes to flooring options, precast concrete tiles are a recent entrant. They are durable, reasonably affordable and are also considered environment friendly. They can be easily customised according to your requirements. Since they can easily resist wear and tear, stains and moisture they can be installed in any residential and commercial premises. Coloured concrete tiles are also available to suit your interior décor. However, they are heavier than ceramic tiles and require additionally reinforced flooring before installation.
Use hexagonal tiles to create an interesting beehive pattern within the four walls of your house or apartment. They are available in a range of shades, so you can easily mix and match to create a stellar looking interior. For a dramatic effect, pair more vibrant shades with neutral ones or dark colours with white hexagonal tiles. You can also play with textures and use glossy tiles in one area of the building and matte for others. Instead of porcelain, you can also consider using hexagonal mosaic tiles. In either case, they are suitable for almost any interior space and are tough enough to withstand the wear and tear of normal domestic usages.
Without mention of classical arabesque design, a discussion on tiles remains incomplete. They are often lavish in their presentation and extremely intricate in design. Even today, these tiles are painstakingly hand painted which easily makes them a highly coveted collectors’ piece. The one shown here is presented by Seramik. Naturally, they are pricier than most other tile types. So, instead of covering the entire floor, you can use them sparingly in your house to give it a graceful makeover.
Consider using these tiles to embellish your accent walls. Alternatively, create a beautiful skirting for the floor or deck up a special corner of your home using these. You can choose from a variety of colours and motifs. Interestingly, each tile produced by this method is unique and is capable of giving any space an elegant facelift.