Tiles with style! A homify guide

The use of tiles as a decorative flooring material began hundreds of years ago. Tiles were then handcrafted from ceramic, glass and stone. Craftsmen used to create intricate motifs to beautify them further. Such meticulous process of tile preparation were abandoned long ago. But that did not diminish the popularity of tiles in the interior of our homes. Newer techniques and engineered materials have also made them more accessible for everyone, so much so that nearly every home now routinely uses tiles in at least some part of the building.

Tiles are not only used in the interior of a house, but also on its roof. Terracotta tiles used for roofs are typically unglazed and lightweight. Tiles used for flooring are thicker, hardier and made to withstand considerable wear and tear. Compared to this, wall and ceiling tiles are thinner and more lightweight. Not all types of tiles are suitable for using in high moisture areas like kitchen and bathroom. Terraces and balconies that enjoy a greater exposure to external weather conditions also require special types of tiles. Today, we will discuss fashionable tiles that you can use to adorn the interior of your house.