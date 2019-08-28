A modern industrial apartment by VOILÀ interior designers

For today’s piece of design inspiration we hook up with VOILÀ Design, a first-rate interior design firm based in Singapore. With a firm focus on new designs and renovations across Singapore, VOILÀ offers a wealth of services to its ever-growing client base including space planning, consultations, plus residential- and commercial projects.
What makes VOILÀ stand out from competitors is how the team approach every project. Every household or individual is taken into consideration to understand how they want to be perceived, how they work, what their daily lifestyle consists of, etc. With this information, the team sets out to create and conjure first-rate results that meet the client’s wants and needs, are practical and of course, sublimely visually pleasing.
Let’s take a look at one of the company’s most recent achievements: a modern-industrial apartment located in Chai Chee.
Space, detail, and functionality come together in the open-plan living room, which blends in seamlessly with the dining area. Earthy tints mix and match with neutral hues to introduce a soft and calming ambience. And for character, natural materials (with wood in the majority) coat quite a few furnishing- and decoration pieces.
Our favourite element here? Most definitely those unique ceiling pendants sporting a sharp industrial design, dangling above the dining table.
Modern designs sport quite a number of 'must-have' elements, including open-plan layouts. And even though a combined cooking- and living space has its advantages, separating the two can also be quite beneficial in terms of noise and scents.
Fortunately, the busy cook in this kitchen will have no trouble feeling left out of the gathering, as it's a simple matter of flinging open those windows to join up in the conversation!
Sporting an elongated (galley) layout, this apartment's culinary corner has everything it requires to remain a top-notch working zone: appliances, heaps of countertop space for prepping and displaying, adequate lighting (both natural and artificial), storage areas etc.
One of our favourite pieces in the kitchen has to be the subway-tile backsplash, bringing a dash of pattern into the otherwise neutral cooking space while also ensuring this washing-up zone is easy to keep clean and dry.
The earthy colour scheme remains somewhat the same for the more private areas in the apartment, even though the bed inserts a pop of cherry-red colour. And just see how the city view, along with heaps of sunshine, filters in all day long.
And just in case the owner feels like upping his bedroom's available legroom, it's a simple matter of flinging open those zig-zag glass doors to reveal.
… a superb walk-in closet (or dressing room, whichever makes you feel more fancy). This separate room features more-than-adequate legroom, not only for heaps of fashion accessories, but also for a split-up little working / studying spot (notice the couch in the back corner next to the desk—all that's needed is a chair / stool to get some work done).
And should the closet look a little untidy, no problem – simply close those folding doors again to ensure no visual mess filters into the neat-as-a-pin bedroom!
