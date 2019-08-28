A modern industrial apartment by VOILÀ interior designers

For today’s piece of design inspiration we hook up with VOILÀ Design, a first-rate interior design firm based in Singapore. With a firm focus on new designs and renovations across Singapore, VOILÀ offers a wealth of services to its ever-growing client base including space planning, consultations, plus residential- and commercial projects.

What makes VOILÀ stand out from competitors is how the team approach every project. Every household or individual is taken into consideration to understand how they want to be perceived, how they work, what their daily lifestyle consists of, etc. With this information, the team sets out to create and conjure first-rate results that meet the client’s wants and needs, are practical and of course, sublimely visually pleasing.

Let’s take a look at one of the company’s most recent achievements: a modern-industrial apartment located in Chai Chee.