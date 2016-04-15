A Minimalist Japanese Cabin

Japanese architecture has a long and deep connection with the natural world. Earthy colours, materials and simple layouts have always reigned supreme. Traditional homes also had long verandas and sliding panels that offered carefully constructed views of nature. Essentially, the natural world was seen as an important place for spiritual insight and growth. As a result, past and present Japanese architecture exhibits a deep reverence for natural materials and an avoidance of artifice.

The Japanese cabin we will explore today seems to be the perfect vehicle for exploring such ideas. It is set in a beautiful woodland setting and is super clean, minimalist and brimming with earthy, peaceful warmth.

It is surprisingly large at 112 square metres and is brought to us courtesy of Japanese firm Usami Architecture. Come with us to explore its features through a series of beautiful photos. Enjoy!