8 beautiful ideas for balconies

Johannes van Graan
Indian Ethnic, Raja Akkinapalli Images
The dream for most of us is a beautiful outdoor space attached to our homes where we can relax and socialise with friends at the end of a hard day. But reality, also for most of us, looks a bit different, with a tiny little balcony (or fire escape) being the closest to a modern little garden zone. 

But don’t fret, because even a small balcony can be done up to become an outdoor oasis – all it takes is clever planning and creative execution, and for that you have homify! However, we don’t just mean putting out a lawn chair, as we’re sure your balcony has much more design potential than that! 

So, for those forthcoming sunny days and relaxing summer evenings, take a look at these eight examples, courtesy of our professional Landscape Architects and Gardeners, of balconies done brilliantly. 

1. No breakfast bar in the kitchen? We love this idea of an outlook bar where one can enjoy a cityscape view while dining, chatting, working, etc.

Spanish Village , Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

Spanish Village

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

2. No space for potted plants on your balcony? Use the walls to conjure up a vertical garden—even simple floating shelves with potters can work!

Serangoon Central, Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

Serangoon Central

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

3. Speaking of having little legroom on your balcony, ever considered cladding up those walls with pretty paint or tiles for some outdoor splendour?

Balcony De Panache
De Panache

Balcony

De Panache
De Panache
De Panache

4. Don't underestimate the importance of bright colours in a small balcony space. Scatter cushions, rugs, paint, potters, wall decals, decorations… so many opportunities!

Indian Ethnic, Raja Akkinapalli Images
Raja Akkinapalli Images

Raja Akkinapalli Images
Raja Akkinapalli Images
Raja Akkinapalli Images

5. We love how this simple little corner was styled up to turn an ordinary balcony into a tranquil and calming oasis.

日式造景─陽台塑木平台, 新綠境實業有限公司
新綠境實業有限公司

新綠境實業有限公司
新綠境實業有限公司
新綠境實業有限公司

6. Don't care about an outdoor ambience? By all means, close in that balcony with a wall and windows and turn it into an extra indoor spot for socialising / working…

Дизайн-проект двухкомнатной квартиры по ул. Олешева г. Минск, BOHO DESIGN
BOHO DESIGN

BOHO DESIGN
BOHO DESIGN
BOHO DESIGN

7. Artificial grass, ranking plants, potted pretties… combine all these to create your very own lush garden high above the city.

Residence Mr. Hardeep, Studio Ezube
Studio Ezube

Studio Ezube
Studio Ezube
Studio Ezube

8. Never forget about sufficient lighting for your balcony to make it even more practical and welcoming.

Residenziale - HOME SWEET HOME, Luca Palmisano Architetto
Luca Palmisano Architetto

Luca Palmisano Architetto
Luca Palmisano Architetto
Luca Palmisano Architetto

Speaking of outdoor magnificence, have a look at Gardening: 7 DIY steps to pave a beautiful garden path!  


7 of the cheapest building materials for houses
Any other ideas to style up that unloved balcony? Let us know in the comments section below...

