8 beautiful ideas for balconies

The dream for most of us is a beautiful outdoor space attached to our homes where we can relax and socialise with friends at the end of a hard day. But reality, also for most of us, looks a bit different, with a tiny little balcony (or fire escape) being the closest to a modern little garden zone.

But don’t fret, because even a small balcony can be done up to become an outdoor oasis – all it takes is clever planning and creative execution, and for that you have homify! However, we don’t just mean putting out a lawn chair, as we’re sure your balcony has much more design potential than that!

So, for those forthcoming sunny days and relaxing summer evenings, take a look at these eight examples, courtesy of our professional Landscape Architects and Gardeners, of balconies done brilliantly.