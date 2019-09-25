Pretty and private: 6 great ideas for garden fences and –walls

Privacy is key, especially for those of us who live in cities and don’t feel like sharing with our neighbours what we do behind closed doors. But what if you’re fortunate enough to have a nice little garden or patio where you can relax and socialise? Then it’s up to some clever planning to ensure your garden fence / wall also keeps curious gazes out.
But whether you opt for wooden slats or lush hedges, keep your neighbours in mind. The saying ‘good fences make good neighbours’ rings so true, for there are countless cases of neighbours becoming involved in arguments over shared yard fences / walls. Your ideal garden fence height, for instance, might not be perfect for them as it could block their view or amount of sunshine streaming into their yard. In addition, it’s also recommended to check whether your local area regulations place different restrictions on garden fence designs before making your final choice. After all, you don’t want hire a professional, like a Gardener or Landscape Architect, and be right in the middle of that project when you’re legally ordered to tear down that garden fence, do you?
So, our advice? Discuss your ideas for that new garden fence / wall with your neighbours before starting on any work! Perhaps your neighbours have been craving some more privacy too, which means you could end up splitting the construction costs.
And to kick-start your ideas for a new garden fence, have a look at these 6 examples that could bring a decent batch of both privacy and prettiness to your yard.
A material that's 100% opaque is, of course, important to keep those curious gazes at bay. And for that, we can't think of a better option than trusty old brick, which is one of the most popular building materials. Just see how that raw, exposed brick look adds colour, pattern and texture to this back yard. And bonus points for the modern little wooden bench!
A neat and contained look is great and all, but sometimes one wants a garden with a more natural look. Thus, our second choice is this beautiful (artificial) hedge that adds a tonne of freshness to any outdoor space.
We love bamboo just as much as the next person, but those sticks can still be quite see-through if not constructed perfectly tight to one another. But what if you can add touches of bamboo to another opaque material, like concrete or stone? This example is perfect for privacy and prettiness, and let's not forget functionality: just look how those bamboo branches conjure up little boxes / potters for more plants.
Mixing various materials could end up looking quite busy. But the secret is to opt for a colour palette with as few different hues as possible. Case in point, this garden wall combining concrete, pebbles, and lush plants. The concrete and pebbles sport a very similar subtle off-white tint, while the plants are not too prominent due to their equally soft greens.
For a perfectly modern / contemporary look, wooden slats in a horizontal design conjure up a very neat and proper look, especially if said slats are complemented by an equally stylish deck, as shown here.
Of course we are not forced to stick to neutral / earthy hues of those materials for our garden fences and walls. That's the beauty of paint! Just see how a soft chartreuse green ups the lushness factor in this cosy little courtyard.
