Pretty and private: 6 great ideas for garden fences and –walls

Privacy is key, especially for those of us who live in cities and don’t feel like sharing with our neighbours what we do behind closed doors. But what if you’re fortunate enough to have a nice little garden or patio where you can relax and socialise? Then it’s up to some clever planning to ensure your garden fence / wall also keeps curious gazes out.

But whether you opt for wooden slats or lush hedges, keep your neighbours in mind. The saying ‘good fences make good neighbours’ rings so true, for there are countless cases of neighbours becoming involved in arguments over shared yard fences / walls. Your ideal garden fence height, for instance, might not be perfect for them as it could block their view or amount of sunshine streaming into their yard. In addition, it’s also recommended to check whether your local area regulations place different restrictions on garden fence designs before making your final choice. After all, you don’t want hire a professional, like a Gardener or Landscape Architect, and be right in the middle of that project when you’re legally ordered to tear down that garden fence, do you?

So, our advice? Discuss your ideas for that new garden fence / wall with your neighbours before starting on any work! Perhaps your neighbours have been craving some more privacy too, which means you could end up splitting the construction costs.

And to kick-start your ideas for a new garden fence, have a look at these 6 examples that could bring a decent batch of both privacy and prettiness to your yard.



