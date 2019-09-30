5 style tips for small bedrooms

Big or small, round or square, all bedrooms have a purpose: function. Because in addition to providing us with a space for sleeping, a bedroom is also the room where we engage in other activities such as dressing, working (either with a cosy desk in the corner or via a laptop in bed), lounging in front of a television, reading… and we’ll stop the list of examples right here, as you can use your imagination!

The problem arises when we are presented with a small bedroom, because limited legroom immediately stops most of us from freely entering a space. Thus, what can be done about a small bedroom so we can continue to enjoy a range of activities? Do we sacrifice style and comfort? Do we tear down a wall to treat ourselves to more legroom?

To help you adjust to the idea of a small bedroom, we’ve gathered these 5 tips from professional Interior Designers and Decorators (in addition to colours, décor and furniture, they also know all about space) that will ensure heaps of style, comfort, and functionality, regardless of your bedroom’s size.