7 Japanese Tips for a Stylish Home

The 1200-year-old structure of Kiyomizu Temple stands tall amid Kyoto’s vast cityscape. This UNESCO World Heritage site can be considered the very epitome of Japanese architecture. Its highly earthquake-resistant structure is still considered an engineering and architectural masterpiece. The pagoda and main hall, made up of innumerable pillars and rails, do not use a single nail. But the entire structure follows a highly complicated plan to withstand the devastating effects of repeated tremors.

Modern day Japanese architect Kiyoshi Muto (1903—1989) borrowed the same ideals to build one of Japan’s first skyscrapers, Kasumigaseki Building (1967). He, however, replicated the design in steel and concrete.

Japan’s architecture is heavily influenced by the traditions of other Asian countries. However, nearly all of them unite with the traditions of the land to create what can truly be considered a Japanese style. Applications of these design principles are not limited to historical landmarks or modern highrise buildings, but could be found in the smaller domestic structures of Japan as well. In today’s ideabook we will share some valuable tips for building a Japanese-style home. Enjoy!