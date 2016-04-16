The Classic Spanish Home Built for Living

The classic Spanish home we will explore today lies in the exclusive Puerta de Hierro neighborhood of Madrid. The original home is 700 metres square and possesses an outdoor pool, a warm and intimate library and countless classic features. But despite its graceful appearance, this home has undergone a very drastic transformation.

Interior architects Ynot completely demolished the interior of the building during the building process. The client wanted the home subdivided, so two separate areas were created; a main living space for principal use and the other for guests. One long porch acts as an extension of both residences and supplies direct access to the garden and pool.

But it's the seamless integration of old and new that we will focus on today. This is a classic home with a bright, functional layout still brimming with all the original Spanish charm. Come with us to explore this special home through a series of beautiful photographs!