7 Dining Tables with a Difference

Modern homes boast of highly versatile interior space. If you have some doubt regarding this, consider in how many ways you use each of part of your building. Your lounge area acts as an entertainment zone, media room, hobby room and sometimes as a makeshift study-cum-home office. Your basement now contains a garage, storage, tool room and laundry. You have shifted your guest suite to your attic. Under these circumstances, it is unlikely that your dining space will remain solely a room for enjoying meals twice or thrice a day.

Isn’t your dining room also a space for socialising? You can have a hearty chat with your loved ones here; give a hand in preparing the food; help your children in their studies; watch a show or two on TV when your other half is busy in the kitchen. Of course, you also use this space to relish a good meal or a glass of your favourite drink…

As you can see, a gracefully decorated and comfortable dining room is a prerequisite to all these activities. More so, if your dining parlour shares its space with kitchen and living room, in other words you have embraced open floor plan. This process begins by choosing the right dining table for your gastronomical altar. So we will now set off to explore the world of designer dining tables!