7 Dining Tables with a Difference

Modern homes boast of highly versatile interior space. If you have some doubt regarding this, consider in how many ways you use each of part of your building. Your lounge area acts as an entertainment zone, media room, hobby room and sometimes as a makeshift study-cum-home office. Your basement now contains a garage, storage, tool room and laundry. You have shifted your guest suite to your attic. Under these circumstances, it is unlikely that your dining space will remain solely a room for enjoying meals twice or thrice a day.
Isn’t your dining room also a space for socialising? You can have a hearty chat with your loved ones here; give a hand in preparing the food; help your children in their studies; watch a show or two on TV when your other half is busy in the kitchen. Of course, you also use this space to relish a good meal or a glass of your favourite drink…
As you can see, a gracefully decorated and comfortable dining room is a prerequisite to all these activities. More so, if your dining parlour shares its space with kitchen and living room, in other words you have embraced open floor plan. This process begins by choosing the right dining table for your gastronomical altar. So we will now set off to explore the world of designer dining tables!
Let’s begin by measuring the space. Do you boast of an expansive dining parlour or a tiny one? What is the exact area of your dining room? And, how much of this can you afford to dedicate to a stylish dining table? Are you in the habit of regularly entertaining your friends in this space? Or, you require a simple table for you and your family members? Before deciding on a size and style, think of these questions carefully. When space is on the smaller side, use measuring tapes to size up the area that your dining table is about to occupy. Make sure there is ample room for freely walking around, serving food, opening the doors and windows even after the chairs are placed on its sides.
When faced with such a huge number of choices it is easy to get confused. Consider which style would suit your interior and choose accordingly. A classically styled home may prefer a nouveau dining table, a contemporary design will be more suited for a modern surrounding. But an eclectic décor can afford to be experimental. Think of having something unusual like table tops made of a slightly irregular but polished wood slab, ceramic tiles, mosaic or bamboo. Needless to say, you will be highly appreciated for your unique tastes.
Dining tables with rectangular tops are highly coveted and justifiably so. They can accommodate a greater number of people, are suitable for a narrow space and are available in a wide variety of colours and materials. Square shaped dining tables are still somewhat of a rarity. They can accommodate only a limited number of people. If you are in the habit of dining only with your family members and a very few friends then this could suit you. Only a reasonably sized squarish room can comfortably house a square shaped table. Round and oval shapes are more forgiving in nature. They can be easily placed in an empty corner of a small dining room. You can also get a clear view of everyone seated around a round table which helps in an easy flow of conversation.
There was a time when wood was the only option for a classy dining tables. Sometimes wooden tops were replaced with marble, terrazzo or mosaic. But time has changed. You can now buy dining table made of crystal clear acrylic, moulded plastic in a rainbow of colours, cast aluminium, wrought iron, engineered wood, stone, tiles and wicker. A combination of materials like acrylic for the table top and recycled wood for the stand can be used as well. However dining tables made of cherrywood, sandal, rosewood, maple, pine and oak are still considered prized possessions for any home. This is mostly due to their enduring charm, durability and distinctive look depending on the characteristics of the wood in use. You can also use table tops made of sandstone, soapstone or onyx.
Selection for outdoor dining table requires special attention. You need to select such materials capable of withstanding constant exposure to sunlight and rain. However, be assured that you won’t be limited due to the lack of choices. From die-cast aluminium to wrought iron, natural wood to rattan the choices are many and styles are as varied as you can possibly imagine. You can also select perennially favourite wood or a glass top with wooden stand. High quality and seasoned acacia, eucalyptus, white oak, red cedar and teak can be used for this purpose. Recycled boat wood and wood chips are also used to create trendy pieces of furniture. A protective coat of varnish will be enough for a beautiful table like this.
Are you are planning to decorate a cute and compact dining room like this one designed by Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign Gmbh? If so, then look for a table that can be easily tucked in one of the corner spaces. Round shape is most convenient for this, but you may go for other shapes as well. Place a custom made bench or sectional sofa alongside the wall and arrange a chair of two in front. Unless they are too high for convenient use, you can pull chairs from the kitchen as well. This arrangement works very well for small and one room apartments where some ingenuity is needed to comfortably decorate a space. Buy a table with a single stand instead of four legs. This will save space and reduce clutter.
Can you imagine a stylish dining table without graceful accessories? If it's a small table, do not clutter it with many items. Place a tiny vase full of flowers or a potted plant, a couple of candles, matching table runner and place holder mats. Some people do not prefer having fragrant flowers and plants on a dining table as they can interfere with the flavours of the food. If you do not have any such reservations you can choose potted lavender, basil, rosemary or thyme. Orchids would also enhance the charm of the room. The fragrant nature of some of these plants will keep the ambience thoroughly refreshed as well. If you can afford to do so, place a sculpture or two do so. Otherwise, select a cheeseboard or a salt and pepper set that acts as a decorative element. Enjoy a satisfying meal and in company of your loved ones!
