Before and After: From Drab to Delightful

This dramatic transformation project showcases a striking approach to raw materials and experimental design. The property lies on the borders of Mount Inwangsan, a scenic area outside the South Korean capital of Seoul.

The property has some lovely green surroundings, but is also set on a very steep incline in an otherwise densely built up urban area. In short, there isn't a lot of room to move. To add to the challenge, the building was completely run down and uninhabitable. It might seem natural then to completely rip down the old walls and create a radically new facade. But as the designers Ieung Architects have demonstrated, sometimes the greatest constraints fuel the greatest innovation. So, before we give too much away, come with us to explore this very unique home!