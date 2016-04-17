9 Simple Steps to Feng Shui your Home

Feng Shui is a complex science developed 3000 years ago to reveal how to balance the energies of any given space so as to ensure the health and good fortune for the people living there. Feng Shui is pronounced ‘fung shway,’ wherein Feng means wind and Shui mean water. In Chinese culture, wind and water are associated with good health. Good Feng Shui meant good fortune and bad Feng Shui meant misfortune.
The fundamental principles of Feng Shui are the yin and yang. It is a representation of balance in one’s life and of continual change. Yin is described as female and yang as male. It also follows the five-elements theory; fire, water, metal, earth, and wood. These elements interact in a constructive or destructive manner.
The nine principles of Feng Shui are:
· Declutter
· Position furniture correctly
· Work and rest areas should be separate
· Repairs should be done immediately
· Hang mirrors
· Display plants and flowers
· Install a water feature
· House should be filled with the right colours
· Avoid sharp lines and corners
Want to know more? Then read on for our beginner's guide to Feng Shui!
According to Feng Shui adherents, objects in the house have to be located as per the energetic centres of a home or room. A Bagua map is used for this purpose. Environmental affirmations are then brought into the room to enhance the area. The object will then be strategically placed depending on what needs to be brought into the lives of the occupants. The intention would then be set for the chi or energy to flow in the right direction. The Bagua can be used to orient the entrance quadrant for the office or room from the direction people will enter the room.
People look to the natural environment for guidance on how to live well. The care put into your exterior reflects the inner workings of your mind and life. The view seen from the home is essential in Feng Shui wherein the shape of objects, landscape, and natural surroundings impact the environment. Gentle meandering shapes are more inviting and look harmonious. If the view is blocked when looking out the front door, such as a wall, planting fragrant flower plants or an expansive art piece on the wall will bring joy while walking out the door. These little changes are easy and fun to use.
Good Feng Shui is all about the free flow of energy at home and in the workplace. It is important to check the flow of energy in the house and being mindful of creating a good flow of Chi while renovating or redecorating. One of the ways to check the flow of energy is to imagine energy as water. If water were to flow into the house where could it stagnate? Would it flow harmoniously into all spaces or would it rush out the back door? It would be best to create a home with the smooth flow of Chi as the energy brought into the home will reflect the energy in one’s own body. When body energy is blocked then the good quality of life cannot be sustained.
Attracting positive vibes or Chi into the house or office is very important. A strong and vibrant flow of Chi will be great nourishment to one’s personal energy and will help in focusing or achieving goals. To attract strong chi it is important to identify the negative energy source. Attention should be paid to the front door and make it attractive to attract good energy. It also depends on the state of the house both inner and outer. Avoiding clutter in the house can also attract positive energy.
Clearing the clutter in and around one’s space would bring in a lot of Chi. Usually, home offices are used to dump a lot of things. Remove things that do not support your vision, uplift your spirit or functional to the work. Getting organized and decluttering workspaces will be most beneficial giving clarity to the mind. Balancing the yin and yang will create a sense of organisation and peace. Add some color to the spaces around to brighten things up.
All five elements, namely, fire, water, metal, earth and wood should be well-balanced in order to have the house fully compliant with Feng Shui principles. Using the right balance of colors in the room can be beneficial to balance the energy of the home. Colors like green, brown, red and orange represent colors present in the elements that can bring in positive energy.
This arrangement has been carefully created by Feng Shui Christina Jove based in Barcelona.
Depending on the practice of Feng Shui, some kind of vibrations can be felt in a home. For instance, good chi leads to good vibrations and bad chi to low vibrations. In order to increase the vibrations, it is important to clear up the clutter and rearranging furniture. Cleaning windows and doors, especially at the entrance, enhances colours while balancing the elements can bring in high vibrations.
In Feng Shui, one of the important principles is to let nature come inside. This is a very effective way of increasing the good Chi. Potted plants have to be placed strategically right from the entrance of the house. Thorny plants, bonsai, and dried flowers may not be kept inside the house. Plants should be taken care of and look healthy failing which, the energy of the place will be affected.
Feng Shui has eight symbols, that of a dragon, bamboo, laughing Buddha, double eight, Chinese coins, mystic knots, foo dogs and the pagoda towers. It is considered good luck to keep all these symbols at home to bring in good fortune.
For more ideas on making your home harmonious, don't miss Welcoming Feng Shui into Your Home!