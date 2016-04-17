9 Simple Steps to Feng Shui your Home

Feng Shui is a complex science developed 3000 years ago to reveal how to balance the energies of any given space so as to ensure the health and good fortune for the people living there. Feng Shui is pronounced ‘fung shway,’ wherein Feng means wind and Shui mean water. In Chinese culture, wind and water are associated with good health. Good Feng Shui meant good fortune and bad Feng Shui meant misfortune.

The fundamental principles of Feng Shui are the yin and yang. It is a representation of balance in one’s life and of continual change. Yin is described as female and yang as male. It also follows the five-elements theory; fire, water, metal, earth, and wood. These elements interact in a constructive or destructive manner.

The nine principles of Feng Shui are:

· Declutter

· Position furniture correctly

· Work and rest areas should be separate

· Repairs should be done immediately

· Hang mirrors

· Display plants and flowers

· Install a water feature

· House should be filled with the right colours

· Avoid sharp lines and corners

Want to know more? Then read on for our beginner's guide to Feng Shui!