7 ways to cut costs when building your own home

For a unique few of us, the dream is to build our own forever homes instead of searching for them online or by contacting estate agents. But how much will that building project cost? If you’re not careful, it could bankrupt you!

Then again, with proper planning, you have nothing to fear, especially not if homify is part and parcel of your planning!

Here are our 7 tips which can help cut major costs when building your dream home (and that’s without compromising on comfort or beauty).



