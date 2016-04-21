8 common home decor mistakes to avoid

Almost everyone is guilty of making a few interior design mistakes—and they're often the same ones. People fall in love with furniture that doesn't fit, slap on the wrong paint colour and have walls full of holes from where they've hung the wrong picture. And for those who love experimenting or creating eclectic looks, it's even easier to get caught up in a few decorating misadventures.

But all this can be avoided! While many of us know what colours and pieces we love, it takes a knowledgeable eye to understand how colour, balance and light affect a design. There's a skill to interior decorating and it helps to educate yourself. So, come with us to explore a few key elements of interior design. It might just help avoid a decorating disaster!