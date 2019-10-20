No bathroom window? Try these 7 tricks for everlasting freshness

Any bathroom is prone to heavy moisture due to all the hot showers and steamy baths. But in most cases this problem is solved simply by opening a window.

But what if there is no window through which the excess moisture and humidity can escape? That could lead to your bathroom, however beautiful it may be, becoming the ideal environment for mould and mildew. And then we don’t even talk about all those unsavoury scents!

Fortunately, a windowless bathroom doesn’t have to be a huge issue, as long as you take note of these 7 simple tips to keep it fresh…



