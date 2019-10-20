Your browser is out-of-date.

No bathroom window? Try these 7 tricks for everlasting freshness

Any bathroom is prone to heavy moisture due to all the hot showers and steamy baths. But in most cases this problem is solved simply by opening a window.

But what if there is no window through which the excess moisture and humidity can escape?  That could lead to your bathroom, however beautiful it may be, becoming the ideal environment for mould and mildew. And then we don’t even talk about all those unsavoury scents!

Fortunately, a windowless bathroom doesn’t have to be a huge issue, as long as you take note of these 7 simple tips to keep it fresh…


1. Clean it regularly

Your bathroom’s floors need to be mopped at least once a week (more regular if you have little kids, especially boys being potty trained, in your home). And pay special attention to the floor surface around the toilet, as well as the toilet seat hinges and rim. 

As for the sink areas, keep it free of standing water and wipe up spills (even from toothpaste and soaps) as quickly as possible to avoid bad smells. And ensure your bathroom’s trash bin (which must be emptied daily) is lined with disposable plastic bags to stop a build-up of grunge.


2. Install a ventilation fan

This can drastically lessen the amount of humidity stuck in your windowless bathroom. Ensure it’s switched on whenever the room is in use (even if you’re just brushing your teeth) to prevent a build-up of mould and mildew. 

3. Invest in the right indoor plants

A lot of plants are perfect for low-light, humid environments like windowless bathrooms. But should you have any pets, just know that some plants can be toxic to dogs and cats. Best discuss your choices with someone at your local nursery. 

In the meantime, some of the best choices for indoor plants in a windowless bathroom include:

• Bamboo (just keep its container full of water so it stays hydrated)

• Chinese Evergreen

• Snake Plant (also known as Mother-in-Law’s Tongue). 


4. Dry up moisture immediately

Even if you’re not spilling a drop on the bathroom floor while enjoying a shower, the counter / mirrors will be prone to condensation from the steam. And these areas, if not properly take care of, will become a breeding ground for bacteria.

Thus, after every shower / bath, dry those surfaces to keep them as dry as possible. And think about investing in a good-quality (very absorbent) bath mat to help keep those floors dry. 


5. Add some essential oils

To help fight bad smells, get yourself some essential oils that have strong cleaning/disinfecting qualities. Some of the best ones to freshen up any windowless space are:

• Eucalyptus

• Lemon 

• Peppermint 

• Tea tree

• Lemongrass

• Thyme.


6. Always keep those towels dry and clean

A damp or dirty towel undoubtedly contributes to a bathroom’s smell factor due to the bacteria and fungi. So, always hang your towels out to dry after every use. And make sure they are washed at lease weekly, including your hand towels and washcloths, with very hot water to kill any germ that has made its way into the fabric. 

7. Keep your drains clean and deodorized

Bathroom drains can definitely add to your bathroom’s bad smells. To properly deodorize those drains, opt for a combination of baking soda and water to keep them flushed. In addition to fighting bad smells, it also cuts through anything that may be building up inside those pipes. 

If you do happen to have a clog, however, something stronger (or a professional such as a Plumber) may be best. 

Speaking of indoor freshness, wait until you see these 18 staircases with a stone and water garden—spectacular!


7 ways to cut costs when building your own home
Have you got a windowless bathroom at home? Which of these tips will you be trying out first?

