Branch Out! 8 Creative Uses for Tree Stumps

Tree stumps also serve as excellent edges for your garden bed. Try laying the tree stumps on their sides and make excellent borders for your garden beds. Or cut them into smaller pieces and lay them side by side vertically to create a vertical wall for your favorite garden bed.

Tree stumps have become the next big thing when it comes to upcycling and home décor. So buy some trendy tree décor house pieces from the market the next time you go shopping. You do not even have to buy a tree stump if you or a neighbor has recently cut down a tree in the backyard and have a stump lying. Take up a DIY project and turn your useless tree stump into something extremely useful by drying it, removing the bark, smoothening it and then using it according to your wish. Uses of tree stumps are numerous. So get creative and start thinking on the best way of using these inside or outside your home.

