The Italian Home with a Surprising Interior

The Italian home we will explore today presents as a fairly conservative, if generous standard family home. But it possesses an unusual Zen-like feature. The feature is well integrated into the home, but it's a lovely surprise nevertheless.
This property is a good example of how a standard home with an standard contemporary facade and classic layout, can also offer something a little different. Because as much as we may love looking at quirky designs, most of us actually want the comfort of a standard contemporary home without losing the sense of individuality that comes with a unique design.
So, before we are tempted to give too much away, come with us on a photo tour of this special family home. We should add that it comes to us courtesy of Italian designers Archideo Studio Di Architettura. Enjoy!
The beige facade presents a stable, comforting exterior. It is a contemporary building, with standard-sized windows, a little lovely greenery and a flat roof. The two-level home is devoid of fussy details, but offers an attractive, welcoming image. The two tones of beige work nicely with the timber window frames for a cohesive, earthy look. Note how seamlessly the small shade over the entrance blends into the rest of the exterior. It's clear this is a simple, but well thought out exterior.
On entering the property, we turn to look at the driveway. This is our first hint of the slightly different approach taken inside the home. The driveway has been decorated with geometric designs that really break up the pale areas and add some contemporary interest. They also establish the geometric theme we will encounter again within the interior. Geometric patterns are popular at the moment and this is an example of how classy they can look in the right context.
Finally, we should note that many standard family homes have plain, concrete or paved driveways. They are often undecorated, overly dominant and aesthetically isolated from the rest of the exterior. So it's good to see a different approach being taken here.
The rather standard combined living and dining space, presents a clean, contemporary aesthetic. The geometric patterns are continued here in the window shades, light fittings and starkly modern glass dining table. The pale wooden floors and built in white cupboards, give the space a clear, uncluttered look. It's a clean look that's really important for emphasising the geometric aesthetic within the home.
The white and grey kitchen possesses the same sharp edges and clean aesthetic we saw earlier. Handless kitchen cupboard doors, a wall oven and high-gloss finishes make this a slick, contemporary kitchen. At the same time, the very large sliding door and oversized kitchen window must add a lot of natural vibrancy to the room. Finally, we can't help but notice how the linear elements of this space work together in perfect unity.
On moving up the stairs, we come to the upper passageway that leads to the bedrooms. Here we find the unusual feature we mentioned earlier. It's located right in the private heart of the home, and infuses this space with a very special flavour. This feature is almost like a modern take on an indoor Zen garden or rock garden. The bold black panels offer a sharp contrast against the white elements. It has a small white rock feature, a decorative panel and unusual lights. In essence, it's a feature that adds a little contemplative, Zen-like feel to the home. We'll go in for a closer look now.
Here we have a close up of the unusual geometric feature. It has a very distinct ethereal presence that encourages one to take a moment and explore the fascinating geometry. So often artwork is placed on the wall and forgotten as mere decoration. But here, this contemporary artwork has been placed right in the central hub of a major transitional space within the home. It's a lovely choice that really presents a reason to slow down and enjoy the beauty of the simple things. Finally, the lighting is a major element in this piece. A monochromatic, minimalist feature like this needs dedicated lighting. Here we can see how it highlights the subtle shades in the piece.
We will finish our tour up in the bathroom as usual. Here we have an unusual choice of magenta tiles. The snug, wall to wall fitted vanity, and simple storage makes this feel like a comfortable, functional bathroom. It is also a little more decorated than the average bathroom. Of course, the magenta tiles really set the ambience, but we also have the unusual, geometric panels running across the perimeter of the room.
We hope you enjoyed this tour! If you're hungry for some more Italian architecture, do not miss this luxurious tree house!