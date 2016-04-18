The Italian Home with a Surprising Interior

The Italian home we will explore today presents as a fairly conservative, if generous standard family home. But it possesses an unusual Zen-like feature. The feature is well integrated into the home, but it's a lovely surprise nevertheless.

This property is a good example of how a standard home with an standard contemporary facade and classic layout, can also offer something a little different. Because as much as we may love looking at quirky designs, most of us actually want the comfort of a standard contemporary home without losing the sense of individuality that comes with a unique design.

So, before we are tempted to give too much away, come with us on a photo tour of this special family home. We should add that it comes to us courtesy of Italian designers Archideo Studio Di Architettura. Enjoy!