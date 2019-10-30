10 design don’ts of modern bedrooms

It’s no secret that a lot of houses with neat-as-a-pin social areas (like living rooms and dining areas) often hide cluttered and unkempt bedrooms. But why is this? Solely because bedrooms are private zones, meaning they are not open to visitors (not all of them, anyway), thus resulting in their neatness and style often being overlooked.

But Interior Designers and Decorators say neglecting your most private space is a big design blunder. The bedroom should be seen as a place where you want to spend time, not because you have to retreat there every night to rest up for the following day. After all, we all deserve to come home to a beautiful and calming space where we can close off the world and indulge in some relaxation.

So, how do we sidestep design blunders when it comes to modern bedrooms? With these 10 tried-and-tested tips of ours, of course!