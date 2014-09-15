Remarkable entrance halls

It is a well known fact: first impressions are crucial. Experts in social psychology agree, that the first contact and the first minutes of a new encounter, will forever impact your relationship with someone or something. Here at homify, we believe it is the same for our homes. The first look reveals a peak of your personality, and very often our decorating style is a hidden glimpse of our individuality that we wouldn't usually exert in everyday life. We forget, that the entrance is the link between the outside world and your private and personal spaces. A well thought out space will allow for the perfect transition between these two. So, we gather today seven projects to load you up with ideas for your front entrance or hall. Take a look…
Often entrances in single family homes are occupied by a staircase which leads up to the upper floors. And in most of these situations, a lot of useful space is unfortunately lost in this transitional space. As shown in this interior design project by AA Decoration, it is possible to use the space under the stairs to incorporate cabinets, which are essential to accommodate your clothing and outdoor accessories. In addition, the open shelves are a great opportunity to have decorative objects that will give personality to your space. Here, the beautiful carved wooden doors bring a classic charm at your entrance, while the minimalist canine sculpture adds a contemporary and humorous touch. Faithful friend of man, your pooch will wait quietly in the doorway, each and every day!
The front door of this apartment, for something a little different, opens directly onto the living area. The interior designer behind this project, Virginia Heissat, has tried to create a transition space using a mix of invigorating and contemporary colours. Thus, an orange band around the doorway, allows us to distinguish the entrance area from the living space very easily. This is enhanced by the integrated lighting that illuminates the wall and the door, exemplifying the colour orange. This simple coat of paint, is enough to completely change a drab space. As you can see, it has brought it from classic to wow!
Many corridors are quite limited in terms of space, especially in period buildings or in densely populated cities. It is therefore important not to overload the décor, given that space is already at a premium. A coat of white paint, as in this classic example, will open the room and give the occupants the illusion that the space is larger than it actually is. Occasional paintings and picture frames give the passage some personality, without being too cumbersome and heavy. Here, gilt frames and mirror go with ornate light fixtures to create a classic and distinguished interior décor.