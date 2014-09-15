Remarkable entrance halls

It is a well known fact: first impressions are crucial. Experts in social psychology agree, that the first contact and the first minutes of a new encounter, will forever impact your relationship with someone or something. Here at homify, we believe it is the same for our homes. The first look reveals a peak of your personality, and very often our decorating style is a hidden glimpse of our individuality that we wouldn't usually exert in everyday life. We forget, that the entrance is the link between the outside world and your private and personal spaces. A well thought out space will allow for the perfect transition between these two. So, we gather today seven projects to load you up with ideas for your front entrance or hall. Take a look…