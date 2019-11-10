9 ideas for stylish bedroom partitions

Whether it’s an open-plan layout you want to separate into different zones or just want to block off your work station from your sleeping area, partitioning any room is a means to enjoy more privacy and maintain a relaxing space. And like anything else under the sun, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to creating a bedroom partition – from the permanent to the fleeting.
Let’s look at a few tried-and-tested ways that remain popular in 2019…
For a more permanent (and costly) option, install a partition wall. The opposite of a load-bearing wall, a partition wall is quite easy to frame with two-by-fours, and can easily be constructed via drywall (however, we still recommend making use of a professional should you choose this route).
homify hint: Opt for a partition wall to separate your dressing zone from your bed and enjoy a heavenly little walk-in closet!
There’s always an excuse to bring in Mother Nature, and we think that opting for an internal garden is the ideal way to separate different zones (while adding some fresh air) in the bedroom.
Curtains are perfect for floor-to-ceiling partitions that can easily be pushed out of the way when the need calls. Simply install a track on the ceiling onto which you’ll attach the curtains.
And remember that you’re spoiled for choice in terms of a wealth of colours, patterns, materials, etc. Thus, you’re bound to find the perfect design to match your bedroom’s look!
We firmly recommend any room divider that helps with storage as well. Take a bookcase or open shelving: it ensures perfect space to store and display some bits and bobs without cluttering your bedroom’s style.
For extra versatility, opt for a piece with locking wheels at the bottom so you can wheel it around when need to or to change your bedroom’s layout.
Glass makes for the perfect room divider, seeing as it avoids intrusion into either of the zones you’re dividing while still allowing light to filter through. Granted, it might not be the best option if privacy is what you’re after (such as dividing a bedroom and a living room), but that’s when some stylish curtains can come to the rescue!
Ever thought about tucking your sleeping quarters away, either against the wall with a Murphy bed or up near the ceiling via a loft bed? True, these designs do come with their own benefits and disadvantages (like everything else), but the main point is that they help to free up space!
Like curtains, a hanging room divider can add a touch of colour / pattern / texture into a space while also separating different zones. We especially love the idea of hanging one up to close off that little desk / working station from your sleeping zone.
These beauties have been around for centuries! And like everything else, they have also evolved to become available in much more modern designs. Place one in your bedroom for a delicate little dressing spot. Or to separate your en-suite more effectively from your bed. Or simple to divide off any zone you want / need to!
Has your house been blessed with high ceilings? Then opt to turn your one-floor space into a loft-like layout with some stairs.
Yes, this one does involve more work and a bigger budget, but in the end your top-space sleeping zone is firmly and stylishly separated from the bottom-zone layout.
Speaking of stylish sleeping spaces