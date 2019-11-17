7 tasteful roof space ideas to inspire you!

It’s not always possible to extend our houses outwards, yet if one has the means to go upwards (such as adding a loft or turning that unused roof space into something useful), then we say go for it!

From a growing family or a new start-up business to a devoted hobby, there are multiple reasons why someone would desire extra space in their homes. Sometimes a loft conversion happens not because the homeowners are in desperate need to extend upwards, but simply because they want to! Think of examples like a home cinema, a suitable play room for the kiddies, or even just an extra bathroom – these are all examples of increasing a house’s luxury level!

But what if your roof space is too short on natural light and you want to keep an open feel? Then we recommend opting for a mezzanine floor instead and letting your new room (whether it be a bedroom, study, etc.) enjoy an open-air feel with the downstairs zone.

Whatever idea sounds more appealing, remember that there is a wealth of trained and experienced professionals out there ready and waiting to help turn your roof-space dreams into reality – from Architects and Interior Designers / Decorators to Electricians, Carpenters, and many more!

So, with that being said, let’s take a look at seven creative examples of homeowners who got the itch to expand their homes and do something clever, creative, and super functional with their roof spaces…



