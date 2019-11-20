The marvellous minimalist city apartment by ON Design Lab

Interior architectural firm ON Design Lab is a multidisciplinary design studio focused on top-notch architecture, interior design, and graphic design. With offices in Shanghai, Taipei and Hong Kong, it is no wonder ON Design Lab flaunts a striking number of portfolio projects for its ever-growing list of clients.
One such project (which we will be sneaking a peek at today) is a residential apartment located in Xinzhuang, a town in Shanghai, China. Similar to the majority of living spaces in this area, this particular apartment does not have the biggest layout (its total area layout is 170 m²), yet it reminds us once again that it’s not about size, but rather what you do with it that counts…
To make the most of its limited legroom, the apartment’s design opted for a curvy look as opposed to harsh corners. Notice how curves can be seen practically everywhere, from the ceiling and walls right through to the furnishings and select decoration accessories.
This also goes a long way in making the interiors seem softer and more approachable.
As black and white is known as the king and queen of colour contrasting, this delightful duo was deemed as the main colour palette for the interiors—or rather, off-white / cream with a broody dark blue very close to charcoal.
As stated, the furniture pieces were chosen, among other reasons, for their curvy styles in order to complement the interiors' look. See here how this welcoming sofa neatly divides the seating area from the rest of the open-plan layout while also presenting a perfect spot for enjoying that balcony and cityscape view.
Adding to the neutral colour palette is the wooden flooring, ensuring some delicious texture and pattern for the otherwise subtle look.
It’s clear that the professionals in charge of this project were dedicated to the less-is-more look. Case in point, the minimalist design style, the subtle colour palette, and even the floating shelving which seem like mere horizontal slits in the wall. In addition, a handful of décor pieces are displayed to reveal interest and character, yet it’s more about the presence of space than objects.
Both bedrooms enjoy the same elegant design as the rest of the interiors. Notice how the bedside tables (in an effort to conjure up even more legroom) flow out of the bed's structure to produce neat shelving. A dark-tinted accent wall can be seen as a magnificent headboard. And let's not forget about the most amazing piece in here: that striking cityscape view, which becomes a glittering jewel by night.
Let’s see a few more images that further detail this city apartment’s neat-as-a-pin style.
Let's see a few more images that further detail this city apartment's neat-as-a-pin style.