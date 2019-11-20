The marvellous minimalist city apartment by ON Design Lab

Interior architectural firm ON Design Lab is a multidisciplinary design studio focused on top-notch architecture, interior design, and graphic design. With offices in Shanghai, Taipei and Hong Kong, it is no wonder ON Design Lab flaunts a striking number of portfolio projects for its ever-growing list of clients.

One such project (which we will be sneaking a peek at today) is a residential apartment located in Xinzhuang, a town in Shanghai, China. Similar to the majority of living spaces in this area, this particular apartment does not have the biggest layout (its total area layout is 170 m²), yet it reminds us once again that it’s not about size, but rather what you do with it that counts…



