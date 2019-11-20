Your browser is out-of-date.

The marvellous minimalist city apartment by ON Design Lab

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
圓弧修邊與流線型的新莊住宅, On Designlab.ltd On Designlab.ltd Modern walls & floors
Interior architectural firm ON Design Lab is a multidisciplinary design studio focused on top-notch architecture, interior design, and graphic design. With offices in Shanghai, Taipei and Hong Kong, it is no wonder ON Design Lab flaunts a striking number of portfolio projects for its ever-growing list of clients. 

One such project (which we will be sneaking a peek at today) is a residential apartment located in Xinzhuang, a town in Shanghai, China. Similar to the majority of living spaces in this area, this particular apartment does not have the biggest layout (its total area layout is 170 m²), yet it reminds us once again that it’s not about size, but rather what you do with it that counts…


Curves all around

電視牆下不使用櫃體讓空間更加流暢 On Designlab.ltd Modern living room
On Designlab.ltd

電視牆下不使用櫃體讓空間更加流暢

On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd

To make the most of its limited legroom, the apartment’s design opted for a curvy look as opposed to harsh corners.  Notice how curves can be seen practically everywhere, from the ceiling and walls right through to the furnishings and select decoration accessories.

This also goes a long way in making the interiors seem softer and more approachable. 


Monochrome magic

沙發也搭配整個空間圓弧主題 On Designlab.ltd Modern living room
On Designlab.ltd

沙發也搭配整個空間圓弧主題

On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd

As black and white is known as the king and queen of colour contrasting, this delightful duo was deemed as the main colour palette for the interiors—or rather, off-white / cream with a broody dark blue very close to charcoal.

As stated, the furniture pieces were chosen, among other reasons, for their curvy styles in order to complement the interiors' look. See here how this welcoming sofa neatly divides the seating area from the rest of the open-plan layout while also presenting a perfect spot for enjoying that balcony and cityscape view. 


The neutral colour scheme

房門上的設計也使用線條讓人感覺俐落 On Designlab.ltd Modern living room
On Designlab.ltd

房門上的設計也使用線條讓人感覺俐落

On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd

Adding to the neutral colour palette is the wooden flooring, ensuring some delicious texture and pattern for the otherwise subtle look.


Keeping it clean

簡單的書架層板呈現流線型的效果 On Designlab.ltd Modern walls & floors
On Designlab.ltd

簡單的書架層板呈現流線型的效果

On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd

It’s clear that the professionals in charge of this project were dedicated to the less-is-more look. Case in point, the minimalist design style, the subtle colour palette, and even the floating shelving which seem like mere horizontal slits in the wall. In addition, a handful of décor pieces are displayed to reveal interest and character, yet it’s more about the presence of space than objects. 

A dream view

深藍色床頭牆漆呼應了住宅整體空間的時尚感 On Designlab.ltd Modern style bedroom
On Designlab.ltd

深藍色床頭牆漆呼應了住宅整體空間的時尚感

On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd

Both bedrooms enjoy the same elegant design as the rest of the interiors. Notice how the bedside tables (in an effort to conjure up even more legroom) flow out of the bed's structure to produce neat shelving. A dark-tinted accent wall can be seen as a magnificent headboard. And let's not forget about the most amazing piece in here: that striking cityscape view, which becomes a glittering jewel by night.

Let’s see a few more images that further detail this city apartment’s neat-as-a-pin style.

次臥同樣使用深藍色的床頭牆與圓弧修邊的天花板 On Designlab.ltd Small bedroom
On Designlab.ltd

次臥同樣使用深藍色的床頭牆與圓弧修邊的天花板

On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd

大門使用簡單的線條裝飾 On Designlab.ltd Inside doors
On Designlab.ltd

大門使用簡單的線條裝飾

On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd

空間平面草圖 On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd

空間平面草圖

On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd

Want to give your sleeping space some new style? Just be sure you adhere to the 10 design don’ts of modern bedrooms.

What are your thoughts on this apartment’s minimalist interior style?

