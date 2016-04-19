6 Ideas for a Spectacular Façade

Amir Chakhmaq Complex occupies the focal point of Yazd, Iran. When the sun touches the western horizon its beautiful façade studded with symmetrical alcoves light up as if under a magical spell. The spectacular façade of Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal is another sight to behold. Carved out of pink sandstone, this one is decorated with a number of highly ornate lattice windows, finials and domes. Examples of such gracefully designed facades are replete in the historical edifices around the world. In fact, such ornate detailing was a norm rather than an exception then.

Though changing time has also resulted in the change of tastes but the importance of having such charming facades could not be undermined even today. The examples mentioned above emphasise the importance of having an elegant façade for every home. They immediately draw everyone’s attention. Moreover, they tend to create a welcoming atmosphere palpable from a distance. However, such facades have to be appropriate for contemporary buildings. So what are the designs that you can introduce in the façade of your home? Read on to find out for yourself.