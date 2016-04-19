Paint it Black! A Guide to Dark Decor

During our journeys across the world, we sometimes happen upon strikingly beautiful edifices carved out of pitch black granite, sandstone and other basaltic rock formations. The UNESCO World Heritage site of Ellora can be considered a visual epic narrated in black stone. Not too far away from Ellora, another ancient monument, namely Chennakesava Temple, has managed to sculpt a charming visual poetry out of black soapstone. China has a long and illustrious tradition of sculpting highly ornate furniture out of ebony or ebonised wood. They are inlayed with pearl, marble, turquoise and jade to give a striking look.

Stepping into the modern era, we see only a restricted use of black in the interior or exterior of a building. Extreme space crunch in modern buildings does not help in the matter either. There is a prevailing notion that black in interior can create a gloomy and overly dark ambience. In some traditions black is considered a colour of sorrow. This too prevents people from extensively using this tone in the interior. However, contemporary designers are once again bringing black back in fashion. So today we will learn how to skilfully integrate the shade of kohl in your rooms!