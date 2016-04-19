A Modern Home Built for Family Living

It's surprising how much influence a good layout will have on a family's relationship. Good communal areas naturally bring people together and get the family congregating so they can really interact. This is particularly important when you have older children who may fall into the habit of disengaging and spending too much time on their gadgets.
But at the same time, the common open plan layout can create a home with a lot of distracting background noises. This can be stressful and annoying for parents. It's also obviously difficult for children trying to concentrate on their schoolwork as well. So today on homify we will explore a family home that manages to offer a little bit of both. It comes to us courtesy of Schiller Architects. Come with us on a photo tour to learn more!
The contemporary exterior is defined by its peaked roof. Peaked roofs, also known as gable roofs, have a picturesque look that is very popular around the world. This type of roof provide lots of space for attic areas and offers lots of ventilation. It is also good at shedding water during periods of rain fall and can blend easily into many urban neighbourhoods. As seen here, a peaked roof can also look very modern when stripped back to its essentials.
The natural slope of the block has been used to create two separate outdoor entertaining areas. As mentioned earlier, family homes need lots of communal areas and outdoor spaces like this are a really great addition. Outdoor activities just tend to bring families together in a way that can be more challenging indoors. Children can be given tasks, help prepare an outdoor meal or perhaps the whole family can engage in a sport of some kind.
The chances are that every family's home is going to get a little chaotic at times. The living room is the key central relaxing area for a variety of people, and this means that it's really important to keep it neutral. No one person's things should dominate the space!
To create a very group centred dynamic, consider something like the lovely wall of photos and mementos on the far wall. It makes memories a key part of the decoration and centres the focus right on the family. At the same time, the rest of the living room looks very stylish with very few items. The lovely dark timber floor provides a great contrast to the white walls. Finally, the stylish modular sofa and contemporary coffee table add a very stylish touch.
The white contemporary kitchen has a common wall with the living room and operates as a semi partitioned area. We will see this a little more clearly through the following photos. But for now, let's examine the kitchen. It's very streamlined and sophisticated. The layout provides lots of adequate storage areas that are really important in a larger home. The wall oven is also set at standing height to avoid any back pain and the handless kitchen cupboards are sleek and generous in size.
In the centre of the kitchen, we can now see the upper level that leads to the bedrooms. Hallways can often be a little cut off from the main living areas, so this is a nice way to maintain that connection. Note how there are walls separating these areas, but the designer has also created wide, openings without doors to create that all-important sense of open communication.
After stepping back, we now have a picture of the kitchen with a breakfast dining area and the passage to the bedrooms. A casual kitchen dining area is always a good idea. It's a relaxed, natural way for the family to eat together in the inevitable morning rush of constant multitasking. It also allows anyone in the kitchen to be part of the conversation. Note how the kitchen island in the background is set up to face this area.
A separate dining room is always a good way to block out the world and focus on the socialising with loved ones. It's also a great option to have when entertaining. Finally, we should mention the narrow picture shelves on the walls. We love these because they offer the option to update your pictures very easily. Families change and grow so quickly that it's great to update your pictures as you go.
