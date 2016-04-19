A Modern Home Built for Family Living

It's surprising how much influence a good layout will have on a family's relationship. Good communal areas naturally bring people together and get the family congregating so they can really interact. This is particularly important when you have older children who may fall into the habit of disengaging and spending too much time on their gadgets.

But at the same time, the common open plan layout can create a home with a lot of distracting background noises. This can be stressful and annoying for parents. It's also obviously difficult for children trying to concentrate on their schoolwork as well. So today on homify we will explore a family home that manages to offer a little bit of both. It comes to us courtesy of Schiller Architects. Come with us on a photo tour to learn more!