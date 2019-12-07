10 sliding doors that can be perfect for your home

Isn’t architecture wonderful? There are so many incredible options to choose to make our houses (both inside and out) come alive, so to speak. From walls and floor designs to roofs and windows, just think of all the fantastic pieces that can come together to ensure your home is as stylish and practical as you want it to be.

Today we’d like to focus on doors, sliding doors to be more precise. Available in a multitude of designs and sizes, sliding doors flaunt a rich history that stretches all the way back to the Roman Empire. Today, they can be used as both interior- and exterior entryways, plus help give style and functionality to anything from wardrobes to cabinets.

In terms of advantages, take a look at some of the most popular benefits that sliding doors can provide:

• Appearance: From super modern to richly rustic, sliding doors can perfectly complement your interior rooms, regardless of their specific design styles, shapes, patterns or colours.

• Energy efficiency: Sliding doors are also available in eco-friendly and energy-efficient designs, making them a prime choice for the “green” age of the 21st century. And thanks to energy-efficient designs, sliding doors can help your home stay warm in winter and cool in summer.

• Indoor / outdoor flow: A sliding door makes it much easier to merge the indoors with the outside, ensuring a seamless flow (especially if you opt for ones with generous glass panes). And by replacing a solid wall, a sliding door instantly gets rid of that small, cramped feeling and makes a room look and feel so much more spacious and welcoming.

• Space saving: Sliding doors operate without hinges. Instead, they effortlessly glide along a track instead of swinging open, meaning no extra legroom is required for the door arc.

Are we starting to convince you that sliding doors are one of the best inventions ever? Then let’s move on to some visual inspiration that showcase 10 delicious design options of sliding doors in the home…



