The do’s and don’ts of a modern bathroom remodel

Before you pick out so much as a wall tile you need to have a clear idea of what you want to achieve with your bathroom – and what it needs to look like. A contemporary-styled, spa-like space with tranquil vibes? A practical cleansing zone that can help speed up those morning bathroom rituals?

And remember that you don’t need to stick to one particular design – feel free to experiment with various elements until you land on a look that you love.



